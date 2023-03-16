American Legion Byers-Tosh Post 267 buys camera for LVPD

Members of the American Legion Byers-Tosh Post 267 delivered a check to the Ligonier Valley Police Department at its March 14 commission meeting. The money will be used to buy a new digital camera for evidence collection and crime scene processing. Pictured from left are Jimmy West, David Kromel, Assistant Chief Mike Matrunics, Chief John Berger and Pat Michaels.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

The Ligonier Valley Police Commission approved the hiring of a new police officer at Tuesday’s meeting.

The new officer, Abigail Gerlach, will initially serve as a patrol officer but could transition to the school resource officer for the Valley School of Ligonier if that contract is approved.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

