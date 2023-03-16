The Ligonier Valley Police Commission approved the hiring of a new police officer at Tuesday’s meeting.
The new officer, Abigail Gerlach, will initially serve as a patrol officer but could transition to the school resource officer for the Valley School of Ligonier if that contract is approved.
Gerlach has spent nearly two years as a uniformed officer with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Department.
“I’m very excited to be here,” Gerlach said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity and I’m looking forward to streamlining this program and really building a relationship with the school.”
Gerlach added that working as an SRO at the Valley School would be a nice “change of pace” from her current college environment.
Gerlach will fill a vacancy left by former Ligonier Valley Police Department Officer Tate O’Barto, who left the department a few months ago to work full time at a Fayette County police department, according to LVPD Chief John Berger.
Commissioner Stephanie Verna asked Berger to clarify the position Gerlach is filling and who had conducted the interview.
The department had three applicants for the school resource officer position. One of the applicants did not show up for interviews, which were held March 1. Both Berger and Assistant Chief Mike Matrunics were joined by two members of the Valley School of Ligonier during the process.
Verna asked why no commission members took part in the interview process.
“We’re hiring her as a patrol officer, I was just trying to understand we had Valley School participate but not the commission, correct?” Verna asked.
Berger said the commission had never been a part of the interviews in the past but that the selected applicant was brought in front of the board for introductions. At that time, the board would ask its questions.
Commissioner Ormond “Butch” Bellas said he trusts the judgment of the chiefs.
“If they think that she’s good for us, then she’ll be good for us,” Bellas said.
Verna said she was not questioning Berger’s or Matrunics’ judgment, just that she wanted to clarify what action the board and department had taken.
Patrol Sgt. James Friscarella, who serves as the department’s K-9 officer, brought forth a request to the commission to purchase a new K-9 patrol vehicle.
Friscarella said he is working with the Valley School to have committed access to the vehicle for its SRO once the contract is approved.
That deal would have the Valley School donate around $17,000 to the K-9 fund which would be used as the down payment for a 2023 Ford Explorer. Payments for the remainder of the vehicle loan, around $434 a month, would be paid out of the K-9 fund. That fund is comprised of money from fundraisers and donations, Friscarella said.
If a deal with Valley School were to fall through, the car would be traded in at the time of the new vehicle purchase. Friscarella expects to receive around $11,000 to $12,000 for just the vehicle. More money would be recouped from selling the equipment, which cannot be retrofitted into the new K-9 vehicle, according to Friscarella.
Berger added that if Valley School were to use this vehicle, then the department would have a fully equipped patrol car available in the summer, helping to reduce mileage on other department vehicles.
Verna said she would like to see what is in the contract with Valley School regarding the vehicle and other monetary compensation before approving the new vehicle purchase.
The board did approve Friscarella ordering a new car kennel for the future new vehicle as it takes about a month to be shipped. That would give the board the necessary time to either get a contract in place or authorize Friscarella to trade in the patrol car.
A state grant for new dash cameras for the department’s vehicles was approved at about half of the requested amount.
The department requested $106,926 for seven new cameras, associated equipment and software to download and review the footage.
Bethany Caldwell, the finance officer for Ligonier Township, said she spoke with a person in the state’s grant office and was told the grant could only authorize funding for the time period of the grant – two years.
In the original grant application, the LVPD had requested five years of the cloud-based software, which handles storing and cataloging the vehicle footage.
Without the grant money, the department would have to come up with around $40,000 to pay for the five-year software contract upfront, money the department does not have, Verna said.
Verna said the commission should contact the vendor and see if a different payment schedule could be arranged.
She also instructed Berger and Matrunics to come up with a list of subscription services currently being paid with grant funding. That information will help the commission with future budgets, she said.
While not a dash camera, the LVPD did receive a donation from American Legion Post 267 in Ligonier for the purchase of a digital camera. The camera will be used by officers during evidence collection and documenting crime scenes, Matrunics said.
“They’ve always supported our police department,” he said.
Pat Michaels, one of the three members from the American Legion Byers-Tosh Post 267, said the organization has a history of supporting local law enforcement and the LVPD.
“Something that’s in our preamble of our constitution is to help maintain law and order and this is just a small way … to support what they do,” Michaels said.
In the past, the Legion has helped the LVPD purchase other cameras, body armor and donated to the K-9 fund, Michaels said.
The LVPD Commission will hold its next meeting 5 p.m. April 11 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.