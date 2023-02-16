The police station for the Ligonier Valley Police Department could get a facelift in the coming months.
Commissioner Stephanie Verna asked the commission if a reasonable amount of money could be used to install new carpet or other flooring, along with fresh paint on the walls.
“It’s pretty rough, the carpet’s pretty rough, it’s pretty beat up,” Verna said. “It’s starting to look like the basement of a fraternity house.”
The commission previously discussed planning a larger project to revamp the space but that has yet to gain traction. The police officers are onboard getting the place freshened up, Assistant Chief Mike Matrunics said.
“It’s gonna be a lot of cleaning, but shouldn’t take very long,” Matrunics said. “But they’re excited about doing that. It’s their workplace every day, 24 hours a day.”
Along with cleaning the space, some of the officers would paint the walls as well.
Updating the space would also make the place more welcoming for residents when they visit, Verna said.
She also noted that there are a few chairs that are banged up and broken. She asked that if there is enough money after the office space is updated, that the commission look at purchasing new chairs as well.
Both Matrunics and Chief John Berger were directed by the commission to come up with an estimate for paint and flooring, and present it to the commission next month for approval.
Commissioner Dan Resenic brought two items to the commission and police chief for discussion.
He was asked by Township Supervisor Eric Ross to begin a dialogue on having the department pay rent for its space. The police station is located inside the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
Both the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority and state Rep. Leslie Rossi pay rent for their offices in the building.
Resenic also asked Berger to present some options in the future for GPS tracking of police vehicles. Equipping the vehicles with GPS devices would enhance officer safety, Resenic said.
“It’s just a matter of knowing where the police officers are,” he said. “If they’re in a situation where there’s a dead spot and the radios are not working, if they’re in a jam. At least we’ll know where that car is and where they are.”
Both Berger and Matrunics said they are onboard with the idea from an officer safety standpoint.
Matrunics said the subject of GPS tracking in vehicles has been brought up before. When Ligonier Township Police Lt. Eric Eslary was killed by a drunk driver in May 2015, no one knew the exact location at the time of the accident.
“It would have been nice to have it at that time to find Eric, if it was a place where nobody else heard, and came across the accident,” Matrunics said.
The commission said it would like to see what options are out there and what costs – setup and ongoing – there may be between the different systems. Verna added she would like clear policies established on how the location information is stored and accessed, along with who has access to that information.
“I have no intention at all looking at any of that, as far as tracking officers,” Resenic said.
Berger said GPS devices would be another tool for officers.
“Just like we wear body cameras now and have car cameras, it’s just another tool for safety,” Berger said.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, a resident asked the commission and officers what can be done to reduce the number of drivers speeding and driving recklessly. He pointed out that numerous drivers are turning into the far lanes at the intersection of state Route 711 and U.S. Route 30.
Matrunics said drivers who make a turn into the far lane could be cited for an unsafe lane change. As for speeding, officers use AccuTrak, a timing unit that calculates speed based on time and distance between painted lines.
The problem with speed enforcement comes down to where officers can set up and see the lines. Around here though, in most places it could be done, Matrunics said, as drivers would see the officer’s car before having their speed clocked.
While it helps with enforcement of the speed limit, those enforcement numbers don’t show up in the data, number of citations issued, which is one driver of aggressive driving programs, Matrunics said. The other aspect is the accident ratio for the area that Matrunics said was high.
The department also typically has around two officers on duty at a time. If a call for service comes in, the officers would be pulled from traffic enforcement to respond.
Matrunics would like to see radar be implemented but right now there are some state legislators who are fighting against it, he said.
“Our hands are tied on even enforcing the speed in the right way,” Matrunics said.
