The Ligonier Valley Police Department Commission unanimously approved new, five-year contracts Monday evening with the chief and assistant chief.
The contract approval comes a little more than a month after the commission unanimously approved a five-year contract with the police officers union.
Both Chief John Berger and Assistant Chief Michael Matrunics said they were happy with the contracts they received.
“I’ve made my career here, I honestly enjoy it and (the commission) is rewarding us now,” Matrunics said.
Matrunics and Berger have spent 29 years working for the Ligonier police departments. In 2019, the borough and township departments merged.
Both officers will see yearly, variable pay increases over the next five years. Berger will receive a 9.3% salary increase from $86,569 to $94,623 and he will not receive a pay raise during the first year, he said. Matrunics’ salary raises will be slightly higher – 9.8% – increasing from $73,503 to $81,512.
Along with the pay raises, both of them are eligible to receive additional monetary compensation when they perform services for community and state agencies such as the Ligonier Valley School District, Attorney General’s Office or Fort Ligonier Days. Berger and Matrunics will also receive $50 a month to offset the cost of their personal cellphone bill.
Berger said he wants to keep growing and “running a professional police department.”
“We’re one of the most well equipped police departments through generous gifts, donations and grants … which doesn’t cost the taxpayers any money,” Berger said. “I won’t settle for anything but giving out the best service we can.”
The commission also approved two equipment purchases for the department. Patrol Sgt. James Friscarella presented two solutions to the commission related to less-than-lethal equipment and information systems.
Friscarella told the commission the department had received notification two weeks prior from Metro Technology it was no longer supporting its reporting and ticketing system, Visual Alert.
Visual Alert allows police officers to share information on people and locations related to calls of service, Friscarella said. It is also capable of creating criminal and traffic reports, and filing the information with local magisterial district courts.
The LVPD switched to the system about two years ago because of issues with another vendor, Informant Technologies. Back then, the system did not have search warrant capabilities and some errors with crime classification, according to Friscarella.
But Friscarella told the commission those concerns have been resolved and the department should enter into a new contract with Informant Technologies soon to ensure no delay in setting up the system.
The commission asked what would become of the $28,000 of scanners, printers and other equipment the department purchased with a grant when it began using the Visual Alert system. Those items are all compatible with the new system, Friscarella said.
The police department will also keep the old server which holds all the data in Visual Alert and will be able to access it for future court proceedings if necessary. Moving the two years of data to the Informant Technologies system is not possible, Friscarella said.
The yearly cost for the new system will be $6,420. The commission will use $3,000 budgeted for the Metro Technology server migration toward Informant Technologies’ first payment.
Friscarella also asked the commission to approve the purchase of five new Taser X26P devices. The department has 13 of the X26Ps but the display panel on four of them no longer work.
“It presents an officer safety issue because if we are in a situation where we’re activating our taser and the flashlight and laser are off, you’re not going to know if that thing is on,” he said.
Friscarella told the commission the department has had this issue with two other tasers in the past. Those were sent back to the company to be repaired but when Axon Enterprises, Inc. returned the tasers, they were engraved with the words “For Training Use Only,” Friscarella said.
Berger said the department needs one taser per officer because it holds them accountable for the equipment, just like their duty weapon. It also eliminates the chance an officer is working without a taser if officers are sharing the equipment and accidentally take it home, he said.
The Taser X26P was first released in 2013 and some in the department’s inventory are nearly a decade old. The five X26Ps will cost the department $11,799 but the commission agreed to pay the amount in five yearly installments at no additional cost.
Commission member Stephanie Verna suggested the department could upgrade all of its tasers to the latest model in the future should the department receive a large enough grant.
“My recommendation at this point would be we move forward with purchasing the five tasers and finance them over the five years with plans to monitor and watch for other opportunities through grants,” Verna said.
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will meet again 5 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.