Ligonier Valley Police have arrested a Bolivar man they say attempted to kidnap a woman in Rector on Sunday.
Police took Frank E. Springer, 56, into custody Friday afternoon. He was arraigned on attempted criminal homicide, attempted kidnapping charges and other related charges. He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison.
Police were able to identify Springer’s car from a description given by the victim and a witness, and surveillance video around the Diamond in Ligonier Borough.
The same day of the attempted kidnapping police spoke to Springer at his home in Bolivar and searched his 1995 Buick LeSabre. Springer allegedly admitted to police that he was in Ligonier Borough between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. to go to the NAPA Auto Parts store and Giant Eagle. But video retrieved from area businesses and residents showed Springer’s car in areas of town inconsistent with his story, according to the criminal complaint.
Westmoreland County Detective John Clark, who assisted Ligonier Valley Police Department with the investigation, said the department did a great job leading the investigation.
LVPD Assistant Chief Mike Matrunics said the investigation was a lot of work and cooperation between the departments. Multiple officers worked leads and portions of the investigation all throughout the five days leading to Springer’s arrest.
“We are glad with where the case is at and look to complete this and make the community feel safer,” Matrunics said after taking Springer to the county prison.
Springer was taken into custody at the Ligonier Valley Police Station, then transported to the Latrobe Police Department for fingerprinting and a video arraignment in front of District Judge Rebecca C. Tyburski.
Judge Tyburski denied bail for Springer citing him as being a danger to the community, according to court documents.
Along with the attempted criminal homicide and attempted kidnapping charges, Springer was also charged with felony aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
Springer is scheduled to appear before District Judge Denise S. Thiel on Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.
Attack was extremely violent
The victim, who the Bulletin is not naming, was jogging through downtown Ligonier just before 9:30 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 8. She continued running east toward state Route 30 before crossing over to state Route 381.
It was at this point the victim noticed an older style car drive past her. As she continued on, she saw the car parked on the opposite side of the road with an older man in his 50s coming around the front of the car with a gun.
According to the criminal complaint, the man, who police say is Springer, repeatedly told the woman to come to him. But as she turned to get away, Springer allegedly grabbed her, throwing her phone into a nearby creek.
With the gun pointed at her chest, Springer forced the woman back to his car. As she began to fight Springer, the woman shoved the gun toward the ground as he fired the gun. While pushing the gun again, Springer fired a second round.
The woman then struck Springer in the groin area before he forced her to the ground as a vehicle was approaching.
While on the ground, the woman continued to fight Springer, pushing against him. Springer then struck her in the back of the head, forcing her face into the mud while he kept a knee on her back.
Springer then opened the driver’s door as the woman used her feet to push against the doorframe to keep herself from being put in the car.
At the same time the woman was fighting to be put into the car, the car that initially passed had turned around, passed Springer’s car then pulled over. Springer then let go of the woman, got into his car, turned around and took off.
The victim was able to describe her attacker including that he wore wire rim glasses and smelled of cigarettes.
After getting the vehicle’s license plate, officers drove by Springer’s residence at 4929 Route 711 in Bolivar and observed the vehicle in the driveway. Just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 8, the Bulletin observed multiple police vehicles at Springer’s home.
While talking to police about where he was that morning, Springer told police that he wears wire rim glasses to see at a distance and smokes Marlboro cigarettes, according to the criminal complaint.
Springer signed a consent form to allow a search of his vehicle. While searching the vehicle, police found dirt inside the driver’s door and noticed the tire tread on the car was similar to what was found at the scene.
Investigators took photos of the car at the home and stills from the video surveillance footage. Photographs of the car were shown to the victim and witness who confirmed on Jan. 12 the car seen on video was the one driven by the attacker.
Both LVPD’s chief and assistant chief have told the Bulletin they believed the Jan. 8 attack to be an isolated incident. Police have not received reports of suspicious vehicles or similar incidents before or after this attack, according to Matrunics. He would also not comment on whether Springer had made any comments or confessed to the attempted kidnapping.
Officers were working together to gather evidence for the past few days Matrunics said. He wouldn’t elaborate on the investigation and why it took police five days to file charges and arrest Springer. He referred further questions to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office. A message was left with the District Attorney’s Office but was not returned prior to publication.
This story will be updated with any further comment from the District Attorney’s Office or LVPD.
