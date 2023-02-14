The student who alleged her middle school teacher inappropriately touched her last month told the Ligonier Valley School District Board of Directors on Monday how the incident has affected her.
“I don’t really feel the best at school anymore,” seventh-grader Aaliyah Beilke said. “I don’t really try as hard, I don’t really want to be there anymore.”
Both Aaliyah and her mother, Ashlee Beilke, spoke at Monday’s board of directors meeting. They gave the Bulletin permission to publish their names for this story.
Aaliyah filed a complaint against a male teacher who she alleged rubbed her thigh for two to three seconds and called her sweetheart back on Jan. 11.
She told the board since then she’s lost interest in school and has had trouble sleeping. She chose to address the school board as a way to tell her story and inspire others who may be embarrassed to tell their story.
“I’m kind of here to say that it’s OK and that it’s fine that it happened to you,” she said. “It should be resolved in a way that is possible, like the best way possible.”
Ashlee said her family’s life has been changed “upside down” during the course of the school’s investigation into the matter. Outside agencies including the Ligonier Valley Police Department and Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau have also opened their own investigations.
“No teacher should be touching the child, definitely in our school district where I’m sending my child for eight hours a day, hoping that she is safe,” Ashlee said.
Ashlee asked the board to change its current policies so that teachers who are accused of sexual misconduct are put on administrative leave.
“I feel like that protects students and also other teachers,” she said.
Despite moving the teacher to another classroom, the district has done nothing else to make Aaliyah feel safe, her mother said.
Other supportive measures provided by the school district included counseling and check-ins with administrators. The family declined school-provided counseling while the investigation was ongoing.
“I’m asking you to please consider taking action about this issue and moving forward so we can protect our children,” Ashlee said.
Both Ashlee and Aaliyah received applause from residents attending the meeting.
Other residents voiced similar concerns about student safety and questioned what policies the district was using to guide their investigation and actions, and if those policies could be changed at a local level.
The board’s solicitor, Dennis Rafferty, explained he had instructed the school board directors to not comment on the investigation.
“This matter is not at a point where there could be any public comment made,” Rafferty said. “But I don’t want you to think a lack of comment is based on any lack of consideration for your concerns.”
Before public comment, Rafferty addressed a letter by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on behalf of the Bulletin, which raised concerns of violations of the Sunshine Act.
When comparing the law to some of what was alleged by the Bulletin, the district believes it did not violate the law because there was no quorum of the board, Rafferty said.
“Even under the terms of the article, it’s very clear that at no time was a quorum assembled by the district to deal with any of the matters set forth in that article,” he said.
The conclusion by the Bulletin that the board was discussing public matters outside of open meetings due to a lack of discussion by the board in June was also flawed, according to the district. Rafferty pointed to four committee of the whole meetings where the budget was a topic of discussion, including just prior to the June vote.
Agendas for the committee of the whole meetings do show the 2022-23 budget was a topic of discussion during those four meetings, along with eight other items. The board spent a total of 100 minutes discussing the budget and the eight other items, according to minutes from the regular meetings.
What was discussed during the committee meetings is unclear though because no minutes are available for the committee meetings.
The Bulletin did report on the May budget presentation that it was informed the budget would be a little more than $33 million with no need for a tax increase.
In June, LVSD Business Manager Eric Kocsis informed the board what they were voting on was the same as last time with no updated numbers and was waiting on the state’s budget. The only question asked about the budget was when the district was expecting those figures.
Rafferty also announced the board met in two executive sessions, one starting at 4:30 p.m. and another between the committee of the whole and regular meeting.
“The subject matters of the executive sessions were in accordance with 65 Pa. CS, section 708, subsections A 1, 2, 4 and 5,” Rafferty said.
Those subsections deal with employment matters, negotiation or arbitration of collective bargaining matters, consultation with attorneys regarding litigation and discussion of agency business that could disclose lawful privilege or confidentiality.
Rafferty said the employment discussion if disclosed could adversely affect the interests of those involved. The collective bargaining matter dealt with labor relations, according to Rafferty.
The legal discussions dealt with an identifiable complaint. The confidentiality related to subsection A(5) was in regards to a possible investigation, Rafferty said.
Before the board adjourned for the evening, the Bulletin objected to the school board’s announcement of its executive sessions on grounds it provided no specificity to the matters discussed.
The Sunshine Act and case law have upheld that agencies, including school boards, “must be specific, indicating a real, discrete matter.”
The Bulletin also suggested it look at other school districts, like Derry Area School District, for examples on their executive session reporting.
Rafferty responded to the objection, “Noted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.