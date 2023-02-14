The student who alleged her middle school teacher inappropriately touched her last month told the Ligonier Valley School District Board of Directors on Monday how the incident has affected her.

“I don’t really feel the best at school anymore,” seventh-grader Aaliyah Beilke said. “I don’t really try as hard, I don’t really want to be there anymore.”

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

