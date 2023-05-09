The Wicked Googly will look to defend its title of champion when the 2023 Merchant Penny Wars kicks off on May 10 in Ligonier.

The annual town-wide competition, which will run through May 17, is sponsored by the Ligonier Valley Middle School and benefits the district’s Food2GoForKids weekend backpack program.

Mandi Moranelli can be reached at lb.mmoranelli@gmail.com.

