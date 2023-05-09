The Wicked Googly will look to defend its title of champion when the 2023 Merchant Penny Wars kicks off on May 10 in Ligonier.
The annual town-wide competition, which will run through May 17, is sponsored by the Ligonier Valley Middle School and benefits the district’s Food2GoForKids weekend backpack program.
In addition to the Wicked Googly, 28 businesses are taking part in this year’s fundraiser, including Abigail’s Coffeehouse, Betsy’s of Ligonier, The Black Bunny Boutique, Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse, Celtic Culture, Diamond Café, El Vaquero Mexicano, The Finishing Touch, Hart n’ Soul, Holiday Home Store, Juniper Beauty Bar, Ligonier Creamery, Ligonier Fox’s Pizza Den, Ligonier Outfitters and Newsstand, Ligonier Tavern and Table, My Honey Bee, On the Diamond Antiques, O’Shea’s Ligonier Sweet Shop, Post and Rail Men’s Shop, Quacked Glass Studio, Rachel’s Ligonier Floral, Scamp’s Toffee, Scentsational Ideas Candles and Gifts, Second Chapter Books, Song of Sixpence, Swansdowne Antiques and Gifts, Wandering Spirits and The Wooden Mantel.
Each business will receive a special container to collect coins. Each penny is worth one point, a nickel is worth 5 points and a quarter is worth 25 points. The goal is to collect as many coins/points as they can during the week.
To add an enhanced competitive edge, paper bills equal negative points based off of the numerical value of the bill in cents. For instance, a $1 bill would amount to -100 points.
“Dollar bombing,” as it is commonly referred to, has become a popular tactic amongst the competing businesses in order to gain or maintain a lead.
Winners receive a plaque for their business, a press release announcing the champ is issued and their name is added to the plaque of Penny Wars winners in the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce office.
“It’s great to see the students interact with business owners when delivering and picking up the jars,” said Kelly Ankney, sixth-grade teacher and student council advisor for LVMS.
According to Ankney, the 2022 Merchant Penny Wars raised a total of $2,431.98 for the Food2GoForKids backpack program.
The charitable program, which is funded by the Ligonier Valley School District Foundation, discreetly provides children facing food insecurity with bags of food for the weekend.
The foundation’s website, lvsdfoundation.org, states that more than one-third of the student population is eligible for the program. All students who qualify for free or reduced lunches based off of federal guidelines are invited to take part.
“Each week, approximately 160 bags are distributed,” said Ankney.
Backpacks, which are packed by student volunteers, contain snacks and meals that are easy to prepare such as ramen noodle cups, canned pasta with flip-top lids, macaroni and cheese, granola bars, applesauce, raisins, canned fruit and more.
“The Merchant Penny Wars has many benefits,” said Ankney. “The money raised for Food2Go is the obvious one. However, it also gives the students a chance to organize a community event and encourages people to visit our local businesses.
“Working on this project helps students improve their communication and organizational skills, as well as what it means to be a positive community member.”
