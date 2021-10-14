Ligonier Valley Middle School will sponsor its 29th Annual 5K Race starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, to kick off Red Ribbon Week.
All learners in grades 6 to 8 are encouraged to participate in the race, which will begin at the middle school and move through the streets of Ligonier, which encourages living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. Although many students run the 5K course, others choose to walk the route.
National Red Ribbon Week is held each October. The National Federation of Parents for Drug Free Youth and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) joined together in 1985 to implement the Red Ribbon Campaign to encourage youth to take steps to prevent substance abuse and live a healthy lifestyle.
Local police departments and fire companies, along with the middle school staff and parents, will provide traffic control and encouragement at the race.
The day will also involve presentations focusing on anti-bullying, digital citizenship, healthy lifestyles and an awards ceremony to recognize participants.
The middle school thanks Laurel Medical Solutions for its donation to this year’s race, which covered the cost of T-shirts for all LVMS learners and staff for the event.
