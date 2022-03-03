LVHS athletes Read Across America with elementary learners

Ligonier Valley High School (LVHS) athletes Ruby Wallace and Nick Beitel could be found reading Adam Wallace’s children’s book, “How to Catch A Leprechaun,” on Wednesday morning at R.K. Mellon Elementary School in Ligonier. The two asked questions of the youngsters on how they might catch the leprechaun and helped form correlations between the story and what the kids are learning about in class.
Wallace, Beitel, and about 10 other Ligonier Valley athletes visited both Laurel Valley and R.K. Mellon Elementary schools on Wednesday as part of the National Education Association’s Read Across America Day, which is observed annually on Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March 2. The high school learners shared their experiences as athletes and read Dr. Seuss books. They shared laughs with the youngsters, listened to their shared stories and talked about the importance of reading.
“It was really awesome to go back, nostalgic,” said junior athlete Broderick Schreyer, who serves as the vice president of the Student-Athlete Council at LVHS. The Student-Athlete Council organized the project to visit the elementary schools in correlation with high school principals Chris Theys and Wayne Waugh, and teachers.
“It was cool to go back and see that Laurel Valley Elementary is still thriving and going well. I can say that the future is bright in our district after I spent the afternoon with the kids,” Schreyer said.
Beitel enjoyed the laughs from an R.K. Mellon first-grader, who found him shorter than the other athletes who visited the room, including senior basketball standout Matthew Marinchak, whom most are short standing beside.
“I think it went well, all of the kids really seemed to enjoy it,” said Student-Athlete Council President James Brown, who is also a wrestler. “It was important for us to go and read to the kids to encourage them to read, and to, hopefully, get involved in athletics and try new things. It was cool to see how excited they got to see us coming in.”
Schreyer added, “I thought it was pretty cool how the kids’ faces lit up when we talked about sports. They got excited about it and talked a lot with us. As high school athletes, we only get a short period of time to do our thing, and you should make the most out of every experience you get and encourage others to take part in those experiences. This allowed us to do that and talk about all of the life lessons you learn through sports.”
Nick Roddy, fresh off the diving board where he won a WPIAL title for the LV Rams, was a little nervous to read, but brought the book to life for the students who were lucky enough to have his animation and narration. Swimmer Mary Jablonski and multi-sport talent Ryan Harbert seemed in their element in the classroom. Harbert has hopes of becoming an elementary teacher and relished the experience.
“I’m really proud of the athletes,” said Ligonier Valley Athletic Director Joe Skura. “They saw the importance of being positive role models to the elementary students and took it seriously. They had a lot of fun and did an outstanding job reading and interacting.”
Skura was grateful for the chance to work together with the administrators and teachers to take the athletes to the elementary schools, and said it was a win-win for all involved.
“The younger kids got to see some of the ‘stars’ of our district who they often see on the courts, mats, and swimming pool, while the older learners got to experience what it’s like to be a teacher for a short period of time,” he said. “The high school learners definitely commented on their respect for the teachers and the difficulty of reading a book upside-down to show the pages, etc. This was a great experience.”
