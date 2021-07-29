When students in the Ligonier Valley School District return to class on Aug. 30, it will be in-person instruction, five days a week. Masks will not be mandated, but highly recommended for unvaccinated individuals — at least for now.
That was the explanation of the district’s current revised phased school reopening health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year, which Superintendent Tim Kantor admitted has changed several times just this week as the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) continues tweaks its guidance heading into the last month of summer.
The revised plan was unanimously passed by the six school directors who were in attendance at the board’s regular meeting Wednesday.
According to the plan, the district’s recommendation is for unvaccinated students and staff to wear masks, but it’s not mandated. However, Kantor did point out that may change.
“We are not going to mandate it. The only way that would change is if a mandate comes down or there is an extreme community outbreak,” said Kantor.
Westmoreland County currently has a relatively low infection rate, but Kantor admitted this is a fluid situation and they will be keeping an eye on that.
Masks on buses, however are federally mandated, so the district will be imposing a mask mandate on buses, along with socially distancing when possible.
To keep that infection rate down, the school district plans on using a multi-layer approach, which includes holding a vaccination clinic at the high school for not only students 12 and older, but for staff, parents and even community members on Aug. 6. For details, visit the district’s website at https://www.lvsd.k12.pa.us.
The district will also encourage socially distancing of 3 feet when possible, require contract tracing and continue deep cleaning schools twice a week. Field trips and off-site meetings will be allowed and are returning to pre-pandemic guidelines.
In personnel business, the school board unanimously approved the resignations of Ligonier Valley Middle School principal David Steimer (effective Aug. 31), Ligonier Valley Middle School teacher Katelyn McRandal (effective Aug. 6), R.K. Mellon Elementary School aide Kelly Newmyer (effective Aug. 5) and Laurel Valley Elementary School head cook Janet Payne (effective Aug. 28).
The school board also approved the hiring of Paulina Burns to replace Steimer at a salary of $96,000, Brian Higginbotham as assistant principal at the middle school for a salary of $81,000, Brian Blasko as special education/social studies teacher at the high school at a salary of $70,429, and Michelle Lonas as six-hour life skills support aide at the middle school at an hourly rate of $12.60.
In supplemental contracts, the resignations of Brianna Grimm, marching band director and John Gregorich as co-director of the fall play and AV student coordinator were accepted. The board unanimously voted to name Jeremy McCall as the new head marching band director and Jason Bush as head baseball coach for the 2021-22 school year, pending required paperwork.
In other business, the school board approved these other items of note:
- Contract with Lifetouch National School Studios Inc. for school photographs for the 2021-22 through 2023-24 school years, no cost to the district;
- Contracts for educational services (emotional support, deaf and hearing-impaired support and autism support) with Pressley Ridge Johnston for a rate of $15,000 per semester and Pressley Ridge Greensburg at a rate of $18,000 per semester for the 2021-22 school years;
- Contract with Capital Healthcare Staffing for substitute nurses at rate of $45 per hour starting July 1, 2021;
- Selling price of learner and adult paid breakfast and lunches for 2021-22 school year at $1.50 breakfast in all buildings, $2.60 for elementary lunch, $2.70 for secondary lunch, $2.20 adult breakfast and $3.90 for adult lunch (no increases);
- Affiliation agreement between school district at St. Vincent College for additional five years;
- Hiring of Rachel Clark as school psychologist at salary of $82,000 for 2021-22 school year;
- Daily substitute rates for teachers for the 2021-22 school year, $100 a day for first 29 days, $110 for days 30 or above, $130 per day for four consecutive weeks in same position and 90 consecutive days in same position is Bachelor’s step 1 per diem rate;
- Lists of substitute teachers, secretaries, custodians and food service personnel for the 2021-22 school year;
- Gregory Sleasman, home schooled learner, to participate in extracurricular activities at the middle school for the 2021-22 school year at a rate of $50, per school district policy;
- Memorandum of understanding regarding creation of assistant cross country coach supplemental position;
- Two boys’ golf program volunteers and three girls’ soccer program volunteers;
- List of bus drivers, aides and alternate drivers for 2021-22 school year, provided by Lodestar Bus Lines, Inc.;
- In addition, the school board announced that its Aug. 9 meeting has been canceled and that a special meeting will be held at 8 a.m. at the district’s administration building to handle any business requiring action in August.
