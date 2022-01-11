According to a survey recently completed by the Ligonier Valley School District, the community prefers universal masking by a 3-1 margin over optional masking. However, at least one school director is questioning if the survey results are valid.
Edward Moran, director of education for the district, presented the survey results to the school board at its regular meeting Monday.
The survey reportedly was taken by 1,519 people and revealed 75.4% preferred universal masking, while 24.6% were all for optional masking policies.
Moran was stunned by the number of people who took the survey.
“People really did speak their minds,” said Moran.
However, school director Cynthia Brown said she questions those results for a number of reasons.
First, she stated that it seems that the survey was able to be taken by individuals who are not parents in the district and also, it could be taken multiple times by one person.
Brown said she received a phone call from state Rep. Leslie Rossi, who said her husband, Mike, received a copy of the survey in his work email and they live in the Greater Latrobe School District and don’t have any children who attend Ligonier Valley.
Moran said he would check into the issue if Brown forwards him the information.
He also admitted that the survey could be taken multiple times, but that he thought it was important just to give the parents a place for their voices to be heard.
School director Joslin Bennett also took issue with the fact that the survey taker didn’t have to supply an email in order to complete the form, so how can the district really have any idea of who was taking the survey. She also said that the survey should be only accessible to parents.
Moran said he believes if an email was required most people would not fill out the survey. He said the only guaranteed way to be sure would be to do the survey the old-fashioned way — by sending the survey (on paper) home with students and have the parents complete and return the form.
In addition, Moran also updated school board members on the most recent guidance the school district has received from the state Department of Health, which cuts the close-contact quarantine time from 10 days to five days, per recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, Moran said after the five-day quarantine period, the person should mask for five days after that.
He also added that their are exceptions for close contacts, including those that are fully vaccinated (two shots) and booster shot after six months for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, along with two months out for the Johnson & Johnson.
Moran said the district is seeing a spike of cases in children of all levels.
According to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard on the district website, there are 10 active cases in the high school with 44 quarantining for close contact; one active case in the middle school with eight quarantining for close contact; one active case at R.K. Mellon with 11 quarantining for close contact, and two active cases at Ligonier Valley with 17 quarantining for close contact.
“That’s impactful,” said Moran.
Brown said that she learned of a situation where a vaccinated student was sent home because of not having a booster, but children under 12 years old can’t have a booster yet. Moran, however, said he knows the case she was referencing and that the student was sent home because they had their second vaccine less than two weeks ago, which is the time when the vaccine is at full potency, not because of a booster.
“No booster is required for any of our children (at this point),” said Moran.
The board unanimously approved revisions to the district’s health and safety plan.
In other business, the school board approved these items of note:
- Single audit report conducted by Wessel & Co., CPA for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021;
- Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) to go on a field trip to the FBLA State Conference in Hershey, April 11-13 (pending COVID guidelines), funded through organization funds;
- Hiring of Karen Harding as 10-month secretary at the middle school, beginning Jan. 11, 2022, at an hourly rate of $16.30;
- Volunteers for the 2021-22 school year for the varsity boys’ basketball, swim team, girls’ track and field and boys’ track and field;
- Appointments of supplemental positions for the 2021-22 school year for Tom Paola, assistant boys’ basketball coach, and Shawn Smith, assistant junior high boys’ basketball coach;
- A number of final approvals for policies, including personal necessity leave, purchases subject to bid/quotation, purchases budgeted and attachment federal funds procedure manual. Tentative approval for local board procedures was tabled and public participation in board meetings policies was approved;
- Expulsion of a student for one year beginning Dec. 15, 2021, for a disciplinary matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.