Taxpayers in Ligonier Valley School District aren’t expected to see any increase in their school property tax millage rate based on proposed general fund budget for the 2021-22 school year approved Monday by the district’s school board.
The $33,625,950 proposed general fund budget shows the district utilizing its fund balance to offset a shortfall of $588,658 between projected revenue and proposed expenditures while holding the line on taxes at a rate of 85.90 mills.
Salaries, wages and benefits account for the largest increase in expenditures for the 2021-22 budget. Compared to the 2020-21 budget, salaries and wages are set to increase by $361,032 while benefits are set to increase by $241,000.
LVSD business manager Eric Kocsis said a significant portion of the salary increase is attributable to the required 20% set aside in the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III (ESSERS III) allotment to help the district address learning loss through the Extended School Day and planned Extended School Year program.
The district’s costs for benefits are also on the rise after an increase to the district’s share of employee healthcare premiums — about $135,000 more compared to 2020-21 — and increased contributions to the Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) adding about $91,000 to the district’s expenditures compared to the current school year.
The district’s expenditures for debt service payments also saw a significant bump in the 2021-22 budget, increasing by more than $205,000 in the proposed budget, largely due to the planned renovations at the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center.
Kocsis said the district anticipates an increase in state and federal revenue for 2021-22, with more than $277,000 in additional funding expected from the state for increased transportation subsidies and an increase in federal funding of more than $1.23 million.
The board authorized advertising and displaying the proposed 2021-22 budget for public review and will look to adopt a final 2021-22 general fund budget next month.
In other business Monday, the school board approved:
- Purchasing and installing carpeting at the district’s administration building at a cost not to exceed $25,379.93 to be paid through the capital projects fund;
- Agreements with Shaw Industries, Inc. totaling $22,797.51 for carpeting at R.K. Mellon and Laurel Valley elementary schools to be paid through the Pre-K Counts grant;
- Securing grant funding to purchase and install a scoreboard and sound system at Weller Field;
- A bid from Murin & Murn, Inc. in the amount of $248,000 for the Weller Field recrowning project, subject to final approval from Markosky Engineering Group, Inc.;
- Paying Constellation NewEnergy, Inc. $200,000 for pay application No. 27;
- An agreement with SHI in the amount of $80,487.03 for the purchase of 47 projectors and equipment, and $29,085.58 for the purchase of 58 security cameras and equipment, with both purchases paid through the district’s 2021-22 general fund;
- An agreement with In-Shore Technologies in the amount of $13,395 for in the installation of the 47 projectors and $20,091.50 for installation of the 58 security cameras, also paid through the district’s 2021-22 general fund;
- An agreement with Adelphoi Education Services, Inc. for the period July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 at a per diem cost of $156.45;
- A contract with Adelphoi Education Services, Inc. for Partial Hospital Extended School Year/Summer Program Services at a cost of $81.44 per day for the period June 7 through Aug. 13, 2021;
- A retroactive agreement with Derry Area School District for on-site hearing and vision therapy services for the 2021-22 school year;
- Extending the Eastern Westmoreland Area Vocational Technical School Authority for Kimberly Kramer to Dec. 31, 2023;
- Submitting the ESSERS III grant in the amount of $2,078,996;
- An agreement with Effective School Solutions to provide therapeutic mental health services for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years at a cost of $271,600 per year to be paid through ESSERS II and ESSERS III funds;
- An agreement with IXL Learning for site license and professional learning sessions for three years at a cost of $47,939 to be paid through ESSERS II and ESSERS III funds;
- An agreement with Newsela for site license and professional learning sessions for three years at a cost of $68,229 to be paid through ESSERS II and ESSERS III funds;
- An agreement with NWEA Map for site license and professional learning sessions for three years at a cost of $30,825 to be paid through ESSERS II and ESSERS III funds;
- Accepting the donation of a Sunlite drum set with Pearl cymbals from Mark Lynch;
- The list of graduating seniors from Ligonier Valley High School as presented by the building principal, with the provision that the principal will make the final determination as to whether each learner has met the requirements for graduation;
- The Graduate Fellows Program Agreement with St. Vincent College for two years;
- Accepting Rebecca Tosoni as a Graduate Fellow through St. Vincent College;
- Administering the fall 2021 Pennsylvania Youth Survey to learners in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12;
- An agreement with Merakey of PA to provide intensive behavioral health services;
- Intermittent unpaid leave for an employee identified only by an employee number for a period of one year retroactive to Jan. 28, 2021;
- The request of the following staff to work additional days or hours during the summer of 2021 at a supplemental hourly rate according to the LVEA contract: Denise Giron and Alyssa Piemme, guidance counselors at LVHS, up to 15 days each; Tonya Fike, school nurse at LVHS, up to five days;
- For Rachel Clark to work additional days or hours during the summer of 2021 as Outside In LEA at her contracted daily rate;
- Hiring the following substitutes for the 2021-22 school year, pending required employment paperwork: Tyler Kocsis, secondary social studies; Noah Lawson and Richard Morford, custodians;
- An Early Retirement Incentive for Executive Administrative Assistants;
- Accepting the resignation of LVMS aide Betty Felbaum for retirement purposes as of June 2, 2021;
- Accepting the resignation of LVHS matron Evelyn McCauley for retirement purposes as of June 22, 2021;
- The transfer of Renee Smith to a 4.5-hour cook position at LVMS;
- Hiring Joseph Johnson as a custodian at LVHS at an hourly rate of $12, effective May 11;
- Hiring Brett Marabito as assistant principal at LVHS, beginning on a date to be determined, no later than July 1, at a base salary of $72,000;
- Sandy Crumrine as varsity girls’ soccer program volunteer for the 2021-22 school year, pending required paperwork;
- Revised Return to Play Guidelines;
- The re-appointment of the following supplemental positions for the 2021-22 school year, pending required paperwork: Kip Crumrine, head boys’ soccer coach, $4,470; Chelsea Brant, head swimming coach, $4,444; Emily Daugherty, head volleyball coach, $4,444 and head girls’ varsity basketball coach, $5,710;
- The retroactive addition of the following Lodestar bus drivers: James McCracken and Jordan Umbaugh;
- A memorandum of understanding with St. Clair Township Police, Ligonier Valley Police and Pennsylvania State Police;
- Revised administrative procedures regarding gifted education, homebound instruction, educational field trips and extracurricular participation by home education learners;
- Tentative approval of 21 policies;
- Electing Eric Kocsis as secretary of the board for a four-year term beginning July 1 through June 30, 2025 and setting the bond at $5,000;
- Electing Irma Hutchinson as assistant secretary of the board for the same four-year term.
