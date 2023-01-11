The Ligonier Valley Police Department is hopeful there will be a “good outcome” to the attempted kidnapping Sunday.
LVPD Chief John Berger said he couldn’t provide any further details at the Ligonier Valley Police Commission meeting Tuesday. He added officers have been working around the clock to chase down leads.
“The guys have been working from morning until night, along with the district attorney’s office,” Berger said. “I just want to thank the department, they’ve been really doing a great job.”
After the meeting, LVPD Assistant Chief Mike Matrunics told the Bulletin the police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. The department has not received reports of suspicious vehicles similar to the Sunday incident, Matrunics said.
Police commission members acknowledged new member Dan Resenic, who participated in his first meeting since being appointed last week.
The commission elected board member Matt Smith to serve as the new chairman of the commission, with Ormond “Butch” Bellas elected vice chairman.
The commission held a vote to approve the citizen member of the board, Scott Gongaware, who was approved with a 3-1 vote. But the appointment came with contention as Stephanie Verna was joined by past commission members who questioned the selection of Gongaware.
The citizen member of the commission is approved by the commission, according to its charter. Gongaware was approved last week 3-1 by the Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors to be the township’s recommendation. As a township supervisor, Verna also voted against Gongaware during that meeting.
Before the meeting began, the commission’s solicitor, Mark Sorice, asked the board if it would allow Gongaware to sit at the table prior to being appointed.
“Well, I presume you’re going to appoint Mr. Gongaware so, mind if he has a seat here while we vote?” Sorice asked after Verna explained the appointment per the bylaws.
John Beaufort, a Ligonier Township supervisor and former chairman of the police commission, questioned the commission’s process for selecting a citizen member.
“The way we did it originally, we interviewed about three or four different people before the board then finally picked the one that we wanted,” Beaufort said.
Beaufort told the board he believes Gongaware is “very well qualified and will be a good member” but wanted more insight about the board’s process.
Smith said he was aware of Steve Kozar’s interest, who previously held the seat, but had not seen any other letters of interest. He added only one name was nominated and that if the commission were to interview candidates, it should have happened before the meeting.
“Maybe we should have thought of this last month, we could request letters and read them,” Smith said.
Sorice said the only way for the board to appoint someone after the vote would be if Gongaware resigned his position.
Verna nominated Gongaware to serve as secretary for the commission which was unanimously approved. Verna was unanimously approved to serve as treasurer.
With a new commission, signature cards will need to be updated so commission members can sign for bill payments and other matters. Payment of the latest bills were approved pending updated signature cards.
The police department continues to receive applications for a full-time officer. The new police officer will serve as a school resource officer for the Valley School of Ligonier, along with other duties when school is not in session.
Berger said he sent over a copy of memorandum of understanding to the Valley School for them to work on putting together a contract. Sorice told the board it will need an actual contract as a memorandum of understanding would not be the correct legal framework for what both parties are trying to accomplish.
Details of the position are still in negotiation, according to Berger. When the opportunity was first presented to the board, the Valley School was to cover the yearly salary of a full-time officer. But that point of the contract is still being discussed by the school.
Applications for the officer position will close this Friday.
Before adjourning, the commission went into executive session to discuss personnel, policy and qualifications related to the school resource officer position.
Berger and the police commission also thanked local business owner Dean Miller for a $3,420 donation to help pay for new computer software.
Miller’s group, Friends of Latrobe, Ligonier, Derry, holds a yearly golf outing to raise money for the community. This past year the group raised $18,677. Its next golf outing will be held Aug. 19 at the Glengarry Golf Links.
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will next meet 5 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Building.
