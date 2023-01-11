Search for attempted kidnapping suspect

Firefighters with the Waterford Volunteer Fire Department blocked off state Route 381 at U.S. Route 30 Sunday morning while police searched for a man who attempted to abduct a woman at gunpoint.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

The Ligonier Valley Police Department is hopeful there will be a “good outcome” to the attempted kidnapping Sunday.

LVPD Chief John Berger said he couldn’t provide any further details at the Ligonier Valley Police Commission meeting Tuesday. He added officers have been working around the clock to chase down leads.

