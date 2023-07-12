The Ligonier Valley Police Commission approved the hiring of a consulting company Tuesday to review the department’s policies and create a reporting system for officers and residents.
The 5-0 decision to hire SRW Strategies comes two months after federal and state agents seized former police Chief John Berger’s cellphone. Berger was placed on leave and then fired by the commission a week later. So far, Berger has not been charged with a crime, and officials have not disclosed details of the investigation.
The review of the department’s current policies and the creation of a reporting system for officers and residents is part of the commission’s department-wide internal investigation after firing Berger, solicitor Mark Sorice said.
The commission has already held interviews with all of the department’s officers, Sorice said. The internal investigation will not be completed until after the consultant’s work has finished.
There was no outlined proposal as to what the reporting system will look like or how it will operate. Commissioner Dan Resenic asked for clarification as to who the complaints would go to.
“Who does it report to?” Resenic asked. “Is this something that gets reported to the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the district attorney’s (office)?”
Both Sorice and Commissioner Stephanie Verna said it was their understanding that the consultant will work with the commission to develop a system that best works for it.
The system will establish a process for officers and residents to report conduct they believe is “unethical, abusive or criminal,” Verna said.
The commission will pay SRW Strategies $3,500 for the policy review and another $3,500 for the reporting mechanism. Despite not being something the department has budgeted for, Verna said she felt comfortable moving forward.
“We’re in decent shape with the budget,” Verna said. “I’m comfortable with moving forward from a financial standpoint, I also think it’s just necessary.”
The commission also opened contract negotiations with the police officers’ bargaining unit to increase wages for its officers.
The move comes after Chief Michael Matrunics told the board last month that the latest recruiting drive did not go well. Matrunics said many candidates did not want to work for the department because the hourly rate is lower than in other municipalities.
Officers are paid $25.25 an hour, but new full-time officers receive a prorated salary for their first three years. In the first year, a new officer only earns 80% of the full-time rate.
Along with hourly rates, the negotiations will look at changes to the new officer salary. The commission would also like to put in place a mechanism for the department to recoup costs should a new officer decide to leave shortly after being hired.
Police Sgt. James Friscarella, who represents the officers for the union, said they are open to this negotiation.
Verna and Commissioner Scott Gongaware will represent the commission during the negotiations. The commission hopes to have a proposed contract change next month.
Matrunics and the commission were hoping to have a new officer hired before the start of the school year, when it will possibly lose two officers to school resource officer duties.
Police officer Sean Knepper will return to the Ligonier Valley School District. New hire Abigail Gerlach will report to the Valley School of Ligonier should both the commission and the private school get a contract in place. Resenic and commission Chairman Matt Smith were appointed to the committee overseeing the SRO contracts Tuesday.
Along with the firing of Berger, the department also lost full-time officers – Jesse Verdill and Tate O’Barto – this year to other departments.
The department also had two officers pulled from line duty after an officer-involved shooting July 2 killed a Ligonier Township man. One of those officers has returned to duty, Matrunics said. The Westmoreland County Detectives are investigating the shooting.
The lack of officers, coupled with the department’s responsibility to provide 24-hour coverage and contracted services with Idlewild and SoakZone, and the Ligonier Country Market, is stretching the department.
Officers have begun working 12-hour shifts as well as picking up additional overtime to cover gaps in the schedule. Despite scheduling and personnel issues, the department is still providing officers with two days off a week, Matrunics said.
The commission is also still working on its police chief contract for Matrunics. Matrunics was appointed chief in May and has continued working under his assistant chief’s contract.
During his report, Matrunics wanted to warn the public about phone scams still going around. He told the commission the department recently received a report from a resident who got a phone call from someone pretending to be their in-home nurse.
The person asked for $7,000 and then had their “attorney” on the phone to demand the cash. The person hung up the phone and contacted the police after verifying it was a scam.
Matrunics said if residents do receive calls from people claiming they need to pay money, especially with gift cards or money orders, it’s most likely a scam. While not a constant threat to the public, the scam calls appear to come and go, he said.
“They go out and get a money order, or they get something, and they send large sums of money to folks,” Matrunics said. “Once that’s sent … it’s gone.”
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will hold its next meeting 5 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
