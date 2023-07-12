The Ligonier Valley Police Commission approved the hiring of a consulting company Tuesday to review the department’s policies and create a reporting system for officers and residents.

The 5-0 decision to hire SRW Strategies comes two months after federal and state agents seized former police Chief John Berger’s cellphone. Berger was placed on leave and then fired by the commission a week later. So far, Berger has not been charged with a crime, and officials have not disclosed details of the investigation.

