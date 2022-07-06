Members of the Ligonier Valley Police Department were dispatched Tuesday at 4:31 p.m. to a motor vehicle accident involving a truck and a motorcycle.
Units arrived on scene and found the operator of the motorcycle on the ground severely injured. He was identified as John Kemerer, 31, of Vandergrift.
Kemerer was airlifted to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Found on Kemerer’s person were several grams of suspected crystal meth, a bundle of heroin (10 stamps) and marijuana.
Kemerer was also in possession of a firearm with no serial number. Kemerer is a convicted felon and cannot possess a firearm. The motorcycle had an invalid license plate on it and Kemerer’s driving privileges have been revoked due to a DUI.
The operator of the truck, Spencer J. Svonavec, 18, of Rockwood, suffered several cuts and bruises but refused medical treatment. He said the motorcycle came across the center lines at a high rate of speed.
Felony charges will be filed against Kemerer at a later date in front of Magisterial District Judge Denise Snyder Thiel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.