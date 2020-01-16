LV Police Department receives award in recognition of National Night Out

The Ligonier Valley Police Department was recently recognized as the recipient of the First-Time Participant category award by the National Night Out organization.
Ligonier Borough councilwoman Mariah Fisher announced the accomplishment at the December council meeting.
“We submitted our event for consideration in the awards program for First-Time Participants in the national event, and I’m pleased to report we were selected as winners in our category,” Fisher said.
Fisher informed the board how pleased she was that the department was recognized for its first time participating in National Night Out.
“I’m proud of how hard everyone worked for it and that the community came out and supported us,” Fisher told council. “It’s a big deal for us to have national recognition for this event, being such a small community, and I’m looking forward to working on our event for next year and having it grow.”
Fisher said the idea for participating in National Night Out stemmed from the regionalization of the two police forces and wanting the community to get to know local officers and the other first responders who work so tirelessly for the Ligonier Valley.
“It was intended to be a fun evening to socialize and learn at the same time,” Fisher said.
Fisher submitted an entry form in September to the National Night Out Awards Committee in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania.
She explained how a small community of approximately 8,000 residents in the Ligonier Borough and Ligonier Township combined their police forces to better serve the community.
In January 2019, two separate police forces covering the borough and township agreed to combine forces and operate as a single unit, in the hopes they would have the best possible officers and resources in the community and maintain a constant high-quality police force.
“As such, we felt this was a great year to participate in National Night Out and encourage the community to come out and support the new department, as well as our other emergency services,” Fisher said.
The event was held Aug. 6. Fisher estimated 500 residents came out and participated throughout the evening.
In addition to the Ligonier Valley Police Department, four local fire departments (Ligonier Valley, Waterford, Wilpen and Darlington) participated in the event. The fire companies set up their fire trucks and provided hot dogs and lemonade, as well as rides in their ladder truck, at no charge to the community.
“The event was intended as a community celebration to encourage residents to meet and engage with our newly formed Ligonier Valley Police Department officers as well as our hardworking fire companies. For a first year, in a small community, I believe we were very successful,” Fisher wrote in the application.
In addition to the fire companies, other community service groups were on hand to provide information to residents about their services and benefits, including Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and representatives from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office, District Attorney’s office and local state Representative’s office. The local 911 services debuted their new rescue boat.
“We had a kids’ corner where officers talked to children and played with bubbles and chalk and helped them color police-themed pages. A local family also donated thin blue line bracelets that were given out, as well as child identification kits (which) were provided to local families at no charge,” Fisher said. “Our local Boy Scouts helped attendants make first-aid kits and learn rope-tying skills. Giant Eagle provided popcorn and containers that were passed out for free and a local DJ, Renee Harshell, emceed and provided music for the event for free.”
Snowie Ice sold snow cones and raised over $500 in proceeds for the event. The Ligonier K-9 unit also had a basket raffle, with donations from lots of community members and organizations that raised more than $2,000 for the K-9 program.
Throughout the evening, local government officials, a police officer and the chief of police participated in a dunk tank.
“We scheduled events on the half hour to encourage people to spend time with our providers, learn and have fun,” Fisher said.
K-9 Officer Kilo and his handler, Sgt. James Friscarella, did a demonstration that included showing how Kilo responds to commands, searches for drugs as well as a demonstration with another officer in a bite suit.
Ligonier Borough Mayor Ormond “Butch” Bellas read a proclamation declaring Aug. 6 as National Night Out and introduced police officers and fire companies as they faced off in a tug of war competition (which the fire department won).
The joint fire companies conducted a demonstration on how to cut open a car during an emergency. Police Chief John Berger did an impromptu dance with local children to end the night.
Fisher said they have had nothing but positive feedback from the community regarding the event.
“For a first year, we feel we had a great turnout and believe it will only get larger in subsequent years,” Fisher said.
