The Ligonier Valley Police Commission was unable to vote on a new police contract Tuesday evening because the final draft had not been finalized.
The commission will have to vote on the contract at next month’s meeting or it could hold a special meeting before September to approve it.
The contract was the only item scheduled for board approval. At the recommendation of the commission’s solicitor, the board approved Matt Smith as the Agency Open Records Officer (AORO) for the police department. Smith serves as a member of the commission and is also Ligonier Borough Council president.
Solicitor Mark Sorice suggested a board member serve in the role instead of either the chief or assistant chief to avoid any conflict of interest. Sorice added the AORO will mainly process requests with the solicitor assisting with making sure they are handled properly.
Stephanie Verna asked Police Chief John Berger to work with accounting, ensuring all necessary payments for contracted work are accounted for. Berger said he would check and make sure requests are up-to-date.
Berger added he spoke with the general manager for Idlewild & SoakZone about getting payments to the police department on time. Idlewild pays Ligonier Valley Police Department to patrol the park on the weekends but for the past few months payments have been late by a few days to over a week.
Berger said he told the manager he “shouldn’t have to come down every month to ask for the check.”
Berger said LVPD’s newest officer, Jesse Verdill, will begin working the midnight shift along with another officer as he continues to get familiar with the area.
“He’s ready,” Berger said of Verdill. “He’s doing a very nice job, he’s very smart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.