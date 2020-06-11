The coronavirus pandemic slowed progress on the search for a new Ligonier Valley Police Department headquarters, but the Ligonier Valley Police Commission and the consulting firm hired to assist in the search are closing in on a decision.
The police commission held an executive session during Tuesday’s meeting, conducted via the Zoom internet conferencing system, to discuss the potential sites.
Commissioner John Beaufort said a field of around eight potential sites for the police department’s new headquarters has been narrowed to two possibilities — one in Ligonier Township and another in Ligonier Borough.
The police commission is seeking more detailed information and projections of ongoing operational costs for the two sites, including expected utility and insurance costs, to help identify the best option for the department.
The police commission in November voted to accept $45,000 in grant funding from the R.K. Mellon Foundation to cover the cost of having The Hill Group provide consulting services in the search for a new headquarters, which is also planned to house a regional emergency management center.
Dr. Chris Brussalis of The Hill Group said previously the process of recommending a new headquarters was expected to take place in three phases over the course of four to five months. That process has been drawn out because of complications posed by the coronavirus pandemic, commissioner Stephanie Verna said Tuesday.
“This project is basically broken up into three phases to help identify an ideal facility and location to meet the law enforcement, greater public safety needs and also community expectations to service the regional police department,” Brussalis said.
The Hill Group has completed the first two phases, which included identifying a list of needs and criteria for evaluating potential sites, analyzing available properties and facilities and narrowing the list of sites to the most promising alternatives.
“The final phase is a planning phase, and it’s basically developing an operational analysis and a business plan for the optimal solution or the top two solutions,” Brussalis said previously.
Police commission members declined to identify the two potential sites for the new headquarters beyond noting that one is in Ligonier Township and the other in Ligonier Borough. Police commission solicitor Mark Sorice warned that publicly divulging specifics of the properties could adversely affect the commission’s position in eventual negotiations with the owners of the properties.
In other business Tuesday, the commission heard from police Chief John Berger and Sgt. James Friscarella about planned technology upgrades to help streamline operations.
Friscarella said many of the computers being used in patrol vehicles weren’t compatible with the new MetroAlert reporting software. The department was able to find six compatible laptops to go in the vehicles for a total cost, including information technology work by the LV Tech to get the laptops ready for service, of roughly $3,500.
With the addition of in-vehicle wireless internet and upgrades to servers and workstations at the department’s headquarters, which could be funded by a future grant, officers would be able to dramatically cut down on time spent completing paperwork, he said.
The department has also explored technology options that would automatically upload footage from vehicle cameras — and eventually body cameras — to secure servers inside the department headquarters when officers pull into the parking lot. Those upgrades are also likely dependent on grant funding, officials noted.
