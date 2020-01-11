With a year under the regional Ligonier Valley Police Department’s belt, the Ligonier Valley Police Commission is looking ahead to big things in 2020.
Specifically, the commission plans to make major strides toward a new headquarters for the department, which is also planned to house a regional emergency management center.
The police commission in November voted 4-0 to accept $45,000 in grant funding from the R.K. Mellon Foundation to cover the cost of having The Hill Group provide consulting services in the search for a new headquarters.
Dr. Chris Brussalis of The Hill Group said previously the process of recommending a new headquarters is expected to take place in three phases over the course of four to five months. That process has already begun, police commission chairman Jeff Craig added Friday.
“This project is basically broken up into three phases to help identify an ideal facility and location to meet the law enforcement, greater public safety needs and also community expectations to service the regional police department,” Brussalis said.
“The first phase is an assessment phase where we will identify and inventory the law enforcement needs, the regional emergency response needs of the community and understand the community’s expectations with respect to a facility,” he said. “And also in that first phase (we’ll) start to identify and prioritize and rank objective evaluation criteria we would later use to help make a decision.
“The second phase is an analysis phase. We would identify a myriad of alternatives, do some initial due diligence and analysis around each of those facility and location alternatives, and then do some cursory analysis using the evaluation criteria on those alternatives, doing some feasibility analysis on what look to be the top and most promising alternatives.
“The final phase is a planning phase, and it’s basically developing an operational analysis and a business plan for the optimal solution or the top two solutions.”
Craig said the firm is making its way through the phases of the project and a meeting is planned for late January between police commission members and representatives from The Hill Group for an update on the search and to start to evaluate options.
“They’re going to come prepared to have put together a process description and how they see the schedule,” Craig said. “They’re going to have a summary of the discussions we’ve had to date, which I think we’re all up to speed on, just so we have all the same information.”
In addition to planning for the future, the commission reflected during Friday’s meeting on the department’s inaugural year.
Craig called the department’s first year “quite an achievement,” and gave credit to Chief John Berger and Assistant Chief Michael Matrunics for their efforts to cover shifts when the department was stretched thin. “That really allowed that to happen, and that did not go unnoticed,” Craig said.
Commission treasurer Stephanie Verna said she plans to present a thorough financial rundown of the department’s first full year at next month’s meeting, but said based on an early review of the numbers, the department was nearly in line with budgeted figures.
“I think all in all, on a cash basis, we came in right at our budget for 2019,” Verna said.
The commission also at Friday’s meeting accepted the resignation of full-time officer Jordan Miller, effective immediately. Chief John Berger and assistant chief Michael Matrunics will look within the department for a candidate to reccomend for the vacant full-time officer position before seeking outside applicants. If a part-time officer already working for the department is promoted to the full-time post, a subsequent search for a new part-time officer may be needed, they noted.
In other business, the police commission approved:
- Reorganizing for 2020, electing John Beaufort as chairman, Jeff Craig as vice chairman, Steve Kozar as secretary and Stephanie Verna as treasurer;
- Setting meeting dates and times for 2020. The commission will meet at 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex;
- To forgo an option for added warranty protection on repairs to the transmission of one of the department’s patrol vehicles, opting for the 1-year warranty included in the price of the repairs (around $3,100) rather than paying an additional cost of roughly $600 to have warranty coverage on the work extended by two more years.
