The Ligonier Valley Police Commission reversed course on purchasing traffic cones for patrol vehicles at its Tuesday meeting to cover a vehicle repair.
Assistant Chief Michael Matrunics said the department’s oldest vehicle has a transmission problem which needs to be addressed.
Matrunics spoke with employees at Town and Country Ford in Ligonier on the best course of action. A rebuild of the transmission would cost around $2,000 and come with a two-year warranty while a replacement could cost upwards of $2,500 and not include a warranty.
Both Matrunics and Chief John Berger told the commission the department has no spare cars and losing one would negatively impact the department’s ability to respond to calls.
“All of our cars are being used, especially on Saturdays between coverage at Idlewild and the Country Market,” Berger said.
The commission approved going ahead with the rebuild, using the $1,100 approved for cones to pay for the transmission.
As for the cones, they were not ordered because the transmission issue came up around the same time. Matrunics said he wanted to see what the board wanted to do before spending any money.
The board decided to look at other options of acquiring and paying for new cones.
The Ligonier Valley Police Association, the police officers collective bargaining unit, sent notice to the commission formally recognizing it. The commission accepted the notice, but no other action was necessary by the body.
Ligonier Valley Police Department’s newest officer, Jesse Verdill, started this week. Verdill introduced himself to the commission last month while still going through the application process. He works full-time at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s police department and will work part-time at Ligonier Valley.
Verdill will initially work alongside a field training officer. Once approved to work on his own, the department should see relief of overtime hours and the busy workload they’ve had this summer. Some officers are starting to feel the effects of covering extra shifts, Berger said.
The Ligonier Valley Police Commission will meet again 5 p.m. Aug. 9.
