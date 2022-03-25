One of the Ligonier Valley’s springtime traditions, the Ligonier Valley Historical Society’s 29th annual Tastes of the Town is set to return after a two-year hiatus from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at The Barn at Ligonier Valley, 1 Springer Road, Ligonier Township.
The goal of the event is not only to throw a great party, but also to raise funds in support of new and ongoing educational initiatives, archeological studies and preservation efforts at Compass Inn Museum. During this epicurean adventure, participants will enjoy tasting mouth-watering appetizers, entrées, desserts and pastries from the area’s finest restaurants, bakeries and delis.
Tickets cost $45 for historical society members and $50 for non-members. They are available for purchase at Betsy’s of Ligonier, Post and Rail Men’s Shop or at the Ligonier Valley Historical Society in Laughlintown.
This very popular event usually sells out, so purchase tickets early. Contact the historical society at 724-238-6818 for more information on advertising opportunities and sponsorship packages.
This year’s Tastes of the Town will be a BYOB event; therefore, guests will need to provide their own alcoholic beverages, mixers and soft drinks. Bottled water will be provided by Donna Tidwell, Berkshire Hathaway, The Preferred Realty.
Eateries slated to return for the 2022 event include Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse, Connections Café, The Eastwood Inn/The Gateway Café, El Vaquero Mexicano, Foggy Mountain Lodge & Restaurant, Ligonier Giant Eagle, The Road Toad and more. New to the event this year are Balance Restaurant from Johnstown, Kingfisher Coffeehouse, Simply Good, and Tyler’s Bakery & Café all from Ligonier.
The event also will include several types of raffles. One is a playing card raffle. Only 54 cards at $50 each will be sold, giving buyers three chances to win a dining-themed prize.
“That means ticket holders will have a one in 18 chance to be a winner,” said Ligonier Valley Historical Society Executive Director Theresa Gay Rohall.
Prize No. 1: “A Tree Top Date Night for Two” — In addition to touring two of Frank Lloyd Wright’s designs at Polymath Park, Mäntylä and the Duncan House, this prize includes a five-course meal prepared at the award-winning TreeTops restaurant served among the natural surroundings of a private treehouse dining pod. A $350 value where you will wine and dine in the exclusive ambiance of Polymath Park.
Prize No. 2: “A Dining Experience Like None Other” — Enjoy this unique dinner for six guests in the Common Room of the historic Compass Inn Museum. The authentically prepared food will feature dishes from The Pale Blue Eye movie filmed at Compass Inn Museum.
Prize No. 3: “On the Menu” — This prize includes multiple $100 gift certificates for dining at some of the 2022 Tastes of the Town participants’ establishments.
Tickets for the playing card raffle will be on sale starting Friday, April 1, at the historical society. To purchase tickets, call 724-238-6818. The winning cards will be drawn at 8:30 p.m. during the Tastes of the Town event.
Ligonier Valley Historical Society is a 501©3 nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the heritage and history of the Ligonier Valley for present and future generations. The society’s historic Compass Inn Museum, celebrating 50 years of operation, is located three miles east of Ligonier on Route 30 in Laughlintown.
