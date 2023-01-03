It was like a dream come true.
Sarah Kim, a graduate of Ligonier Valley High School in 2020, debuted her own designs during New York Fashion Week this fall while a student at Albright College.
Sarah Kim, a graduate of Ligonier Valley High School in 2020, debuted her own designs during New York Fashion Week this fall while a student at Albright College.
Her designs, which Kim describes as “Edwardian style,” made their debut during the New York Fashion Week. A semiannual series of events in mostly Manhattan, the week features fashion collections from all over the world which are shown to buyers, the press and the general public.
The opportunity for Kim came up when a member of her college’s faculty asked her if she’d be interested.
Albright College was the sole undergraduate college whose students and alumni got to unveil designs at Fashion Week runways in 2021. In 2022, the college returned to showcase eight more fashion collections on the 5th Ave runway, including Kim’s.
She was thrilled at the prospect of possibly getting to show her designs in New York. There was, however, one problem.
“I was just worried I wouldn’t have enough time…but I did it anyway,” said Kim.
She started in March and had to have her designs ready in May, at which time fashion show judges decided which designs would go onto New York. Once selected, she would have to complete three more pieces over the summer in anticipation of the show in September.
“It was a really neat experience,” said Kim.
Kim describes her designs as more “costume-y,” which pairs well with her interest in theater.
“I thought it was really cool and different than anything else I’ve done. It took a lot of time,” added Kim.
According to Kim, she didn’t catch the design bug until 11th grade when she got her great-grandmother’s sewing patterns and started to make her own clothes.
At Albright, Kim is studying fashion and costume design with a primary focus on garment construction for period and theatrical costumes. After she receives her degree, she would like to move back home and design theater costumes for a range of performance types.
While getting to show her designs in New York, the theater capital, was exciting, there’s another special event on her calendar next year. She’s set to marry her high school sweetheart in July.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
