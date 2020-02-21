The Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee is learning about existing programs that could be implemented for youth drug and alcohol prevention.
Julie Lovis, director of prevention services for the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission (WDAC), spoke to the steering committee Thursday about available evidence-based resources the commission offers.
Lovis was joined by Maureen Ittig, a Penn State Fayette professor and Ligonier resident with a background in and passion for this issue.
One option could be establishing a Communities That Care (CTC) system in Ligonier, which helps communities form a coalition to identify and address adolescent behavior problems. The program is supported by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).
A CTC could serve as a playbook for the steering committee to achieve one of the goals in the Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan: drug and alcohol prevention.
Such a program could provide new opportunities for local youth, too. The city of Monessen’s CTC includes an ex-NFL player who is helping kids make and sell shoes, Lovis said.
Ittig cited a 2019 paper mapping Pennsylvania communities with CTCs that determined those systems had a measurable impact on reducing drug and alcohol use among children in those communities.
“It doesn’t take it to zero, but it’s much less than it would have been if you didn’t have caring adults collaborating and coming together,” Ittig said.
The steering committee was interested in further exploring the CTC concept.
“I couldn’t agree more that, to me, it’s about bringing different families together in the community because it takes a village to raise the kids in this town. And I think for a lot of us, that’s why we’re here, because we want to be in a small town and we want to have that sense of community,” said steering committee member Stephanie Verna.
Steering committee member Mariah Fisher planned to digest the CTC program guide from Lovis and follow up with Ittig afterwards.
Lovis sees a need for expanded drug and alcohol prevention programs in Ligonier and she is now pursuing grant funding to fulfill that need. While WDAC has worked with Saint Vincent College Prevention Projects to provide services to fourth, fifth and seventh grade students in the Ligonier Valley School District, she wants to expand these programs to cover K-12.
Lovis also discussed past results of the Pennsylvania Youth Survey, which is administered every two years to sixth, eighth, tenth and twelfth grade students, through the PCCD. The Ligonier Valley School District has consistently participated in the survey for more than 20 years, although not at the sixth grade level, Ittig said.
The survey evaluates risk and protective factors related to drug and alcohol use, school, family, peer and community environments, and social and emotional health, among other topics. Ligonier Valley schools will get 2019 survey results in May or June, which will compare the district against Westmoreland County and Pennsylvania.
While alcohol and prescription pill use have decreased overall from 2015 to 2017, Lovis said she anticipates increases in trends like vaping and changes in perceptions of marijuana use, given the legalization of medical marijuana.
Westmoreland County is pretty much on par with or below Pennsylvania in terms of the percentages of youths at risk and the percentages of youths who have certain protective factors to combat the alcohol and drug risk, according to Lovis. But there were some noticeable increases in risk factors in 2015, especially at the sixth grade level, like family history of antisocial behavior, she said.
“If you have someone in your family who sits at home and drinks a six-pack of beer every night and you’re seeing that as a kid, that is risk factor in your life. Or if you have a family member who smokes cigarettes, that’s a risk factor,” Lovis said.
Religiosity was lower in 2017 for the county versus the state at the sixth grade level, she noted, which is a big protective factor that could provide kids with a community of trusted, supportive adults, according to Ittig.
WDAC programs also strive to help children across multiple age brackets develop healthy coping skills to deal with difficult and stressful situations instead of leaning on substances, according to Lovis and Ittig.
“There are really great evidence-based programs that help families. There’s solid research that help families strengthen their relationships with each other, strengthen parenting practices, help children find trusted adults, better communicate their needs when they feel like they don’t fit in, when they’re feel like they’re navigating a bully at school, as they grow and change, that have been solidly shown to also dramatically reduce drug and alcohol use that is harmful throughout their lives,” Ittig said.
Another concern is the average age of first substance use, which they want to increase as the older the age, the less risk for overall lifetime use.
The average age of a child’s first use of a substance is 11-13 years old, Lovis said.
“As a mom of a nine-year-old, that’s very disappointing,” said Fisher.
Ligonier Borough junior councilwoman Izabella Wentzell also pointed out the mental health factors associated with drug and alcohol use and called for more high school programs to help students better deal with their problems.
Wentzell said she has struggled with mental health issues in the past and credited the outreach from one of her teachers for helping her.
“But not everyone gets that message out that it’s ok to accept that you’re not ok. And I think that as a society we fail to send that message out to students,” Wentzell said.
The Ligonier Valley Joint Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee oversees three subcommittees – community, economic and environment – that coordinate projects related to those three areas. Drug and alcohol prevention is one of the goals of the community subcommittee.
Steering committee member Mickey Corb reported that the Ligonier Township Planning Commission held a work session earlier this week to review potential zoning ordinance amendments related to unconventional oil and gas drilling operations – a focus of the environment subcommittee.
Another informal project is reinvigorating the farming industry in the Ligonier Valley. A “Keeping Farmers on the Land” workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the Watershed Farm Nimick Family Education Center at 6 Old Lincoln Highway West.
Several environment subcommittee members are involved with the workshop, a joint effort between the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA), the Farm and Environmental Renewal Network of Ligonier and the Westmoreland County Agricultural Land Preservation. Contact LWA executive director Susan Huba at 724-238-7560 for more information if interested in attending.
The steering committee also voted to recommend that Ligonier Borough Council appoint Bill Wolford as the borough resident to the committee and selected Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau public relations director Anna Weltz as the seventh committee member, noting her background in tourism and community outreach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.