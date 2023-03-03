Are you ready to say yes to new adventures?
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is pleased to partner with Indus Travel, Inc. to offer an eight-day trip to charming Portugal. This trip is open to all.
“We are excited to offer to our community an affordable opportunity to travel abroad, the chance to explore a new culture, and a time to make new friends,” said Amy Beitel, executive director of the Chamber.
The trip departs Sept. 2 from Pittsburgh. All travelers will enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes of Lisbon, Obidos, Nazare, Batalha, Coimbra, Aveiro, Porto and Fatima.
Discover the beauty and magic of southwestern Europe with this eight-day small-group tour of Portugal. This breathtaking country is famous for its intertwining cobblestone streets, captivating coastal villages, world-class wines, golden beaches and delicious cuisine.
The journey begins in Lisbon, known for its extraordinary mix of architectural styles and famous landmarks. Discover the Monastery of Jeronimos, a 16th-century World Heritage Site, and explore Belem, where you may try a traditional Pastel de Nata.
From there, travel will continue to Obidos, a medieval walled city in the north, home to a breathtaking hilltop castle and narrow cobblestone streets. Wander through the fishing village of Nazare and visit the Monastery of Santa Maria in Batalha. Arrive in Coimbra, home to the magnificent Mondego River and the oldest university in Portugal. Explore Aveiro, dubbed the Venice of Portugal thanks to its picturesque canals, and travel to Porto, a breathtaking coastal city situated on the Douro River and one of the top tourist attractions in Europe.
Here travelers can sample sumptuous foods and drinks as they take in the stunning scenery along the river before visiting the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, one of the most important pilgrimage sites known to Christianity, where the Virgin Mary is believed to have appeared in 1917. From there, return to Lisbon to end the tour of Portugal filled with unforgettable memories.
More details and the registration link can be found under Travel at www.ligonier.com. All breakfasts and some dinners are included in the price of $2,949 per person.
The Chamber invites all interested to join a free webinar to learn all about the forthcoming trip “Discover Charming Portugal” which will take all on a truly memorable journey to a beautiful country. Participants will learn specifics of the tour, the destination and the itinerary.
Also, any questions will be answered. You may join from the comfort of home or join at the Loyalhanna Watershed Barn at 6 Old Lincoln Highway West. The webinar will begin 7 p.m. March 15 and can be found at meet.zoho.com/55u7lBUqni. If you wish to join the Chamber at the Watershed Barn for this webinar, call the Chamber office at 724-238-4200 by March 13 to reserve your spot.
Indus Travel is one of the top and most experienced tour operators with 22 years in the business and has been offering chamber trips for over 13 years as a trusted chamber travel partner with chambers from coast to coast. Indus Travel is currently partnering with the Greater Latrobe Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce to offer trips to their community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.