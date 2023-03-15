The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its 72nd Annual Dinner Thursday, April 27, at Foggy Mountain Lodge & Pub. This celebration of members, neighbors, and the business community will begin with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 5:45 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

“Four special awards to be given as a highlight of the evening are the Chamber’s annual recognition of its Person of the Year, Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, and Martin’s Specialty Shop Lifetime Legacy Award,” noted Amy Beitel, executive director.

