The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its 72nd Annual Dinner Thursday, April 27, at Foggy Mountain Lodge & Pub. This celebration of members, neighbors, and the business community will begin with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 5:45 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
“Four special awards to be given as a highlight of the evening are the Chamber’s annual recognition of its Person of the Year, Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, and Martin’s Specialty Shop Lifetime Legacy Award,” noted Amy Beitel, executive director.
“Our board of directors is excited to announce that Kip and Sandy Crumrine have been selected as Persons of the Year,” Beitel said.
The Crumrines have been a staple of the community for quite some time. They are active role models for the learners and youth of the community and organize volunteer opportunities with smiles on their faces.
My Honeybee has been named the Business of the Year. Brenda Shaffer, owner of My Honeybee, has created a powerful community around her business. She is active in all events, supports other businesses, and takes a lead in promoting and sponsoring events and organizations with generous donations of time and product.
The Loyalhanna Watershed Association is being recognized as the Nonprofit of the Year. The Loyalhanna Watershed Association has been proudly involved with the community for over 50 years. Several of the most iconic and well-known community features such as Loyalhanna Nature Trail/Delayed Harvest Fishing Area, Ligonier Country Market, Ligonier Valley Trail, Ligonier Community Garden, Loyalhanna Creek Water Trail/Boat Launches, and Watershed Farm are products of LWA’s mission and resulting partnerships.
Robert Martin opened his highly successful clothing store in 1900. Robert’s granddaughter, Mary Lou Fleming, operated the store in Ligonier ever since. Martin’s Specialty Shop has been the foundation of the Ligonier business community for 123 years, supportive of fundraising events, school district organization, and Chamber of Commerce events. It has been the “go-to” store for people for generations of residents and visitors alike. The Chamber is honored to present the Martin’s Specialty Shop Lifetime Legacy Award.
Invitations will be mailed to members of the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce; however, the public is welcome to attend. For more information, or to make reservations, call the Chamber office at 724-238-4200 or email office@ligonierchamber.com.
