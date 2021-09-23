Halloween is just around the corner and the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 30th annual Scarecrow Contest is back.
If you or your organization would like to decorate a scarecrow for the contest, contact the Chamber office at 724-238-4200 or register as a participant at www.ligonier.com. The cost per scarecrow is $20.
As in previous years, Loyalhanna Realty is sponsoring this annual event. The Chamber is offering the following prizes: First place will receive $150, second place $125 and third place $75.
In addition to the cash prize winners, “Community Favorites” will be named. The selection will be made by popular vote. First place will win a $50 Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce gift certificate, second place $25, and third place $10.
The deadline to register for the contest is Oct. 1.
