The Ligonier Valley School Board of Directors discussed language used in seven policy updates at the April 11 meeting but were unable to come to a final determination.
The changes in the seven policies deal with the topics homelessness and educational instability and were made in response to Act 1 which was passed last year.
Last month, Director Cindy Brown asked for the motions to be pulled for further discussion. Brown’s issues with the policies were the use of the word learners in place of students, along with the use of the singular their.
“The changes of gender specific pronouns to gender neutral pronouns is the first step in showing acceptance of the transgender philosophy and I, as one board member, stand firmly against this philosophy,” Brown said at the March meeting.
Brown received support from fellow school Director Donald Gilbert at that meeting. She took the board’s willingness to table the policies as a sign that others also supported her move to remove gender neutral language from the policies, she told the Bulletin after the March meeting.
Superintendent Tim Kantor discussed how the changes came to be and what the implications are during the committee of the whole meeting.
The changes to the policies came from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA), an organization that provides education and guidance for more than 500 school boards across the state.
Kantor said changes from the use of she or he to their came from the PSBA’s recommendations. In the policies in question, the use of gendered pronouns were typically written as either “his/her” or “s/he.” The use of the word their makes the sentences easier to read and is grammatically correct, Kantor said.
Director Jason McIntosh asked if any reason was given for the changes with regard to pronouns but none was provided in the documentation, Kantor said. The board’s solicitor, Dennis Rafferty, suggested the board direct those questions to the PSBA’s legal department.
The Bulletin reached out to the PSBA for clarification on how it makes its policy recommendations and whether there are any ramifications if boards deviate from the suggested language.
Mackenzie Christiana, senior manager of communication at the PSBA, said it is the association’s policy to not comment on local school board policies “since they can be altered at the local level before they are implemented.”
Christiana did say the PSBA provides member school districts with drafts of policies so they comply with state and federal regulations. Those policies are drafted in such a way that they meet the “foundation of the law and are general in nature,” Christiana said in an email.
“School boards also work with their solicitor and may make language changes to PSBA policy guides at the local level to reflect their local terminology, including specific employee titles, pronouns, definitions, and other terms, to align with their other district documentation or local needs,” she added.
Kantor also told the board that beyond grammar and recommendations, the language is inclusive of all students.
“I believe that I’m obligated to create an inclusive environment for all kids and I believe that this should also be represented in our policies to include all kids,” Kantor said.
Brown made no remarks about the use of gender neutral language in the same context as she did a month prior, declaring she was attempting to stop the use of inclusive language and transgender rights, which she referred to as a “ridiculous philosophy.”
Instead, Brown asked Rafferty if the use of the language would cause issues similar to what may arise in contract disputes. Rafferty said for policies there could possibly be no issue but when dealing with contracts there typically needs to be specificity.
Rafferty added he was “cautious” about changing language in policies unless there is a “driving force” behind the decision because the PSBA has done the analysis and made changes in uniform with other guidance.
“They’re going to be constantly thinking in terms of the language that they have in their general policies,” Rafferty said. “And if you start changing portions of your policy contrary to what they’re recommending, you may end up with contradictions at some point.”
Kantor also provided some context to the use of the word learner, a change that has been in place for about seven years.
“The district made a conscious effort that it was going to change the verbiage from students to learners with the premise that learner is more active in the engagement of learning,” Kantor said.
McIntosh said when the district held meetings about the changes, he was the only parent on the north end to attend.
“I personally don’t understand why there’s such strong feelings about either one,” McIntosh said regarding the use of student or learner. “Me personally, I don’t care what we call them.
I’m concerned about what is our best use of administrative personnel time and taxpayer dollars.”
Kantor said the changes of student to learner have been done as the board has reviewed policies when they come up for review and have not done a sweeping overhaul. A switch back to the term student would be done through the same procedure, he said.
“It would take some time for that to happen and it would be a slow process,” Kantor said.
At the start of the regular meeting, two residents addressed the board about the language being used in policies.
Michael Koch told the board he supports reverting back to the word student.
“Most parents in this district still, to this day, laugh about the change to learners,” Koch said. “It’s kind of like you guys are operating in an echo chamber.”
Koch said little changes in language would lead to bigger changes as the years go on, toward an undefined, woke ideology.
“It just makes no sense. I mean, everybody’s inclusive, in he she, they’re all included,” Koch said. “People say well, what about the transgenders or whatever.
“We don’t have to change the whole policy for a few people. They are still in the category of he or she. It’s just insane listening to this.”
Helen Sitler spoke to the board on how language evolves and the use of the singular they has become grammatically acceptable. She explained this point to the board by asking if any of them had Googled anything recently. Most on the board raised their hands.
“You couldn’t have done that before 1998 because Google didn’t exist,” Sitler said. “The word came into such common use that in 2006, the Oxford English Dictionary added it.”
Sitler went on to say that language defines a person’s identity and at the same time be used to hurt others.
“We can also engage language for darker purposes,” Sitler said. “Phrases can exclude, put down, demean, disrespect or insult another person’s humanity.”
Sitler said those who oppose the use of gender neutral language typically come from a need to retain power and control while stripping someone of their identity.
“They represent a need to entrench some imagined golden present or golden past, when individuals being described by those pronouns will be living and working in the future,” Sitler said.
Sitler called out board members who just months ago felt not enough was being done when a student was allegedly touched inappropriately by a teacher. Calling for language that strips students of their identity in policy could make them feel unsafe at school, she said.
“Is this really where we are? That some young people deserve a safe place to learn, but others — gay and trans teens — don’t?” Sitler asked. “Is this district actually willing to say, ‘You don’t count,’ to some young people?’”
