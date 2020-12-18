With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic limiting gatherings during this Christmas season, the Ligonier Valley Association of Churches has provided the following listing of Christmas Eve candlelight services on Dec. 24. Those attending services should remember to wear a mask and continue to social distance.
Covenant Presbyterian Church will be hosting an outdoor service at Ligonier Camp and Conference Center under the pavilion at 4:30 p.m. and an indoor service at the church, 200 N. Market St. in Ligonier, at 7p.m. by reservation only. Call the church office at 724-238-3657 to register to attend.
Epiphany Anglican Fellowship’s Christmas Eve service is weather dependent. Further information and updates are available on the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/EpiphanyLigonier.
Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church will be having a traditional Christmas Eve service at 7:00 p.m. The service will be broadcast live on their own radio station, 94.7 FM, for those who wish to remain in their vehicles in the parking lot. The church is located at 4627 Route 711, Bolivar.
Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond in Ligonier will be having indoor Christmas Eve Services at 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 342 West Main St. in Ligonier, will be having Mass at 4, 6:30 and 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Mass at 8 and 10 a.m.
Rector Methodist Church, 628 Weaver Mill Road, will be having its service at 9 p.m.
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 West Main St. in Ligonier, will be having an outdoor Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. around the manger scene in the church’s side yard.
Trinity United Methodist Church in Stahlstown will be having Christmas Eve services at noon and at 3, 5 and 7 p.m.
Waterford Methodist Church, 352 Fire Hall Road, will be having its service at 7 p.m.
Bethlen Home and Ligonier Gardens will offer online services on their closed circuit television systems for their staff and residents.
