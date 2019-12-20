The Unity Township community of Wimmerton will be transformed into a “Heartwarming Wonderland” on Christmas Eve.
For the past few years, Wimmerton resident Amy Sasso has come up with ideas to raise money for charities in honor of her great-nephew Owen Taylor, who was born with a congenital heart defect and in 2016 received a heart transplant at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Owen, 12, lives in Bedford with his parents Brian and Stacy Taylor, a brother, Gabriel, 9, and sister Regan, 7.
His grandmother, Sasso’s sister Delcina Taylor, also lives in Wimmerton.
“She was a super support to our family as Owen was going through procedures since the age of two months old,” Delcina Taylor said of her sister. “When Owen was in need of a heart transplant, she came up with the (fundraising) ideas. I told her I’m the oldest but she has the smarts and the good ideas. I’m always happy to support what she does.”
In the years since Owen’s heart transplant, Sasso has helped organize a cash bash to benefit his family and fundraisers to benefit the Ronald McDonald House, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and the Free Care Fund.
“This year, I wanted to do something for the heart unit, so I talked to my husband about buying these luminaries and selling them to the community,” she said. “It has just been overwhelming the amount of people that are responding. I think we’re going to sell the 1,000 that we had purchased, so we’re looking at making over $2,000 to give to Children’s Hospital. And we may do hot chocolate and cookies in our driveway on Christmas Eve and as people drive around, we might collect more money from donations.”
Delcina Taylor said Owen has been undergoing medical procedures since he was about two months old, including six open-heart surgeries, in attempts to repair his rare heart defect, corrected transposition of the great arteries, before his heart transplant in October 2016.
“They didn’t detect anything until he was about two months old,” his grandmother said. “They started to do procedures to try to correct what was out of the norm in his heart and build his heart up to the point where it could be a corrective surgery. He had multiple surgeries up to that and then when they did the corrective surgery, the weaker of the two arteries that they were trying to strengthen just wasn’t strong enough to take hold. Then he was put on the heart transplant list and at the end of October in 2016 is when he received a heart, which was a blessing for all of us. It was a difficult time for us as well, because you know that somebody has a good heart to donate but they’re losing a loved one at the same time.”
Throughout all the procedures and waiting for a transplant, Owen kept his family’s spirits up.
“All along we would say that Owen was our best medicine,” Delcina Taylor said. “To look at him, he looked very frail and it was a very difficult and hard time for us to see his body declining the way it was, but he didn’t cry. The most he complained about was getting the IVs and tubes in and out. But as far as going through it, he was our medicine, he kept us all going. He’s thriving now.”
Owen has been involved in playing baseball and just recently was cleared by doctors at Children’s Hospital to start playing basketball as well, Sasso said.
Sasso estimated 75 to 80 neighbors in the Wimmerton community purchased luminaries as part of this year’s fundraiser and plan to participate in the Christmas Eve display, weather permitting. Luminary lighting is planned to start at 5:30 p.m. and the votive candles in each luminary should last several hours.
“We actually have had people that don’t even live in the community purchase them also. Family and friends have purchased them and I got permission to outline the entrance to Wimmerton with the luminaries also. They purchased the luminaries and donated them back so we can line the entrance to Wimmerton.”
Owen’s family also sold luminaries in their neighborhood in Bedford, she noted.
