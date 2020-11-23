It wasn’t the live broadcast that Mary Ellen Raneri wanted to do on Sunday morning.
Since March, she and her mother, Lucy Pollock, had been airing live segments on their “Baking With Lucy” Facebook page, and this weekend wasn’t supposed to be any different. They were planning to make buns in their kitchen in Lawson Heights.
They made it a point to livestream on Sundays and randomly showed up during the week, too. Last Tuesday, though, when Pollock wasn’t feeling well, she asked her daughter to post her favorite Christmas fruitcake recipe. She seemed to be feeling better on Thursday, but when her condition worsened on Friday she was admitted to the hospital with a lung infection.
Raneri asked Pollock’s 40,000 followers to pray for her and to send positive and happy thoughts.
“Lucy loves you all so much,” she posted.
Her mother showed some signs of improvement on Saturday.
“But she is not out of the woods yet,” Raneri wrote, adding that her mom would fight with all her might. “She is an amazing strong woman with so much yet to offer the world.”
On Sunday morning, Raneri and her husband Phil posted a 10-minute Facebook message announcing that Lucy Pollock, 98, died early that morning from lung infections. They said that she had also tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
“I can’t believe that I’m sitting here on a Sunday morning doing this,” Raneri said through her tears.
She and her mother would have been spending that time scurrying around the kitchen looking for ingredients and making plans for the latest live broadcast that would be seen all over the country and abroad.
They had viewers in Germany, Ukraine, Australia, Tasmania, Italy and many other places where Pollock’s delightful personality and her delicious and simple recipes attracted loyal followers. They sent messages, they asked questions, and they told her how much her posts meant to them.
It was a fame that few 98-year-olds ever expect.
Pollock’s story was in a number of publications, including the Latrobe Bulletin, and last Wednesday she was on NBC’s “Today” show. Copies of her cookbook, “Baking With Lucy,” were expected to be delivered to her home Monday. It features 222 recipes in honor of her birth year — 1922.
Pollock was born to Italian immigrants who settled in Homer City. Her father was a coal miner and a carpenter, and her mother raised nine children. One died at an early age.
“My mother baked and there was nothing that she couldn’t do,” Pollock said. “So naturally, we were always taught to do something.”
That’s how Raneri learned to cook, too.
“From the time I could walk, I was in the kitchen with my mom,” she said.
Pollock’s late husband Michael was a Pennsylvania State Trooper stationed in Punxsutawney. Raneri, who retired from teaching in the Ligonier Valley School District, was their only child. She grew up enjoying food from her parents’ Italian and Slovak backgrounds.
“Baking With Lucy” was created when one of Raneri’s friends requested a recipe from Pollock and suggested that they do a cooking demonstration online. Pollock was all for it. The lockdown had just started, and they were tired of watching politics and pandemic news on TV. Maybe they could do something fun that people would enjoy. So, Pollock got out her box of recipes, the two women went into the kitchen to make something, and Raneri’s husband Phil filmed it.
Friends watched it at first, then it went viral with tens of thousands of people tuning in. Pollock had no idea that something like that could happen on the internet.
She got a lot of fan mail from people who loved watching her cook and bake. She enjoyed reading their messages, or having Raneri read them to her when she struggled with her eyesight.
The success was beyond her wildest dreams, but Lucy Pollock, after all, was just being herself. That’s what was so endearing. She joked around and she was serious, too. Don’t burn the garlic, she admonished. Don’t bake when you’re tired because it’s not going to turn out right if you do. Allow enough time for cooking projects. Knead dough with your hands, she would say, holding up her hands and pointing to the heels of her palms.
No, she didn’t keep a lot of tools and gadgets in the kitchen, just basic stuff like a really good dough board and rolling pin. “My hands are my tools,” she said.
And forget about fancy things. If ingredients weren’t commonly found in an ordinary kitchen, she didn’t bother making the recipe. Her focus was on breads, buns, rolls, pizza, eggs, cheese, sauces, meats dishes, desserts and more. Like her famous applesauce cake and all those pies.
Raneri plans to continue sharing her mother’s recipes on the Facebook page, but it won’t be the same without her.
“I’m not Lucy and I’m not going to try to be,” she said.
But she’s going to carry on. That’s what her mom — her best friend and hero — would have wanted.
The cookbook “Baking With Lucy” is priced at $19.99. A portion of the sales will benefit Helping Hearts & Healing Tails rescue based in the Ligonier area. Information will be posted on the “Baking With Lucy” Facebook page.
