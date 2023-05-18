The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority won’t see a resolution to its Act 537 appeal in the near future but it hopes continued discussions will lead to a resolution.

The municipal authority has kept up talks with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection while simultaneously negotiating a new agreement with the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.

