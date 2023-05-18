The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority won’t see a resolution to its Act 537 appeal in the near future but it hopes continued discussions will lead to a resolution.
The municipal authority has kept up talks with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection while simultaneously negotiating a new agreement with the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.
Meetings with PDEP officials have been productive. The LTMA and Ligonier Township brought the PDEP in back in December to get an on-the-ground view of the area. Discussions have continued over the months via telephone calls and video conferences, exchanging data and allowing clarification on current assessments.
Recent talks have centered on cost estimates for a potential new sewage treatment plant and where the current litigation of the appeal stands. Solicitor Dan Hudock told the authority board Wednesday that the parties agreed to push current deadlines back 90 days to continue current conversations.
“I think we’re making progress and I’ll keep on it,” Hudock said.
Bill Stablein asked Hudock if any sort of resolution was in sight.
“It just seems like this thing has gone on forever,” Stablein said.
Stablein said money being spent on the appeal continues to increase the authority’s “cost of doing business.”
“Time is money and we’re paying for it,” Stablein said.
Hudock told the board that an attorney for the PDEP said the state likes to see Act 537 appeals completed within two years. The LTMA filed its appeal last June.
While the LTMA works with the PDEP in getting up-to-date facts and figures, it is simultaneously negotiating with MAWC on a new service agreement.
The original agreement was set to expire at the end of 2022 but the municipal authority agreed to extend it six months. The agreement now will expire on June 30 unless the two parties can finalize a new one.
Hudock told the board it had been about a week since he sent over suggested parameters of the new agreement.
“After the extension expires, that should light a fire under everything,” Hudock said.
The LTMA is trying to find the most cost effective manner to move forward with expanded sewage treatment coverage. If the PDEP were to deny a new plant, the authority would have limited options beyond paying for service from MAWC.
Despite the looming deadline with the MAWC agreement, Hudock feels confident things with the appeal will budge.
“I’ve felt positive with the progress we made with MAWC after our initial meeting,” Hudock said. “They made concessions and we asked them to make some more to address some other areas.
“So, give them a little more time and maybe that will be the key to resolving this whole thing.”
In other business, the LTMA has received its state permit to operate the Darlington tank. The tank will be operational Monday and should alleviate water pressure issues in the area during the summer.
Restoration work along Deeds Road will take place in the next week or two. Road work will include tarring and chipping.
The LTMA approved payment to Kukurin Contracting Inc. in the amount of $118,474.50 for work related to the water improvement project.
The LTMA will hold its next meeting 4:30 p.m. June 7 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.