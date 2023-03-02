Workers with the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority found themselves deep in sewage after a pipe at a pump station failed last week.
The incident happened Feb. 22 at the Westview pump station when the pipe rotted off, filling the dry pit, a 20 feet deep hole housing the pumps and electrical components.
Municipal authority crews spent nearly five hours pumping out the sewage and repairing the equipment. Authority Manager Anthony Griffith told the board at its Wednesday meeting the motors for the pumps still work but a control panel needed to be rebuilt. He recommended the authority upgrade the pump station in the near future.
Mark Gera, the authority’s engineer with Gibson-Thomas Engineering, said it had been built before he came on board. About 25 years ago, he was at the pump station for a similar problem but no additional work was ever done.
Griffith and EADS Group engineer Brandon Palmer reported to the board that projects by contractors and authority employees are nearing completion.
About 80 yards of concrete were poured and set for the Darlington water tank project. Around 50 more yards of concrete still need to be poured. The tank is expected to be installed this month.
The authority board approved a highway restoration bond in a 4-0 vote for the Dollar General being built along state Route 271. The bond, a requirement from the state, will be the responsibility of the contractor.
Board member Bill Stablein was not present Wednesday.
A $404,913.95 PENNVEST pay request was approved, 4-0.
The LTMA expects to find out in either April or May if it was approved for a Community Block Development Grant for the second phase of the Deeds Road waterline project, according to Palmer.
Representatives with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection plan to speak with the municipal authority’s and Ligonier Township’s engineers about the Act 537 appeal. The PDEP officials want to take a closer look at the financial numbers and calculations for the different proposals, according to LTMA Solicitor Dan Hudock.
Hudock also said the board is “legally fine” pursuing certificates of deposit in an effort to raise some minor funding through high interest rates. He reminded the board that any CDs must be under the FDIC deposit insurance amount of $250,000.
Board member John Beaufort said there was no rush to open a CD account right now with the high interest the authority’s money is currently earning in a money market account.
The board is also expected to hear an update on its budget at the next meeting.
The LTMA’s next meeting will be held 4:30 p.m. March 15 in the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex’s conference room.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.