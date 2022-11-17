The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority must decide which of two major projects to prioritize after recent bids for the well project were nearly double its estimate.

When the board opened bids for the Waterford well project Nov. 2, both of the bids were more than $500,000 than expected. The bid from Wayne’s Water and Wells was $813,000 while Ligonier Construction’s bid was $932,000.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.