The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) received some clarity regarding the township’s Act 537 plan this week during a meeting with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in Pittsburgh.
At the meeting, held Wednesday, LTMA members and township officials in attendance took part in talks regarding two potential options: To send sewage to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC)-owned treatment plant in Ligonier Borough or to LTMA’s existing plant in Darlington.
“We didn’t include them in the (Act 537 plan) and the DEP wants us to include them,” authority manager Anthony “Griff” Griffith said of MAWC’s inclusion.
Earlier this month, Griffith said for about $3.8 million the authority can increase capacity at its plant at Darlington, install two pump stations and run about three miles of line.
The MAWC plan would take sewage from Oak Grove, Waterford, Wilpen and the area near the Sheetz store along Route 711 to the Ligonier Borough plant. Costs for that option aren’t yet available, Griffith noted.
“Maybe the only cost would be us getting it to them, like a line extension. We’re not sure,” he said following Wednesday’s authority meeting.
Barb McMillen of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said officials were told Wednesday that the Ligonier Borough plant would have the capacity in a normal weather year to handle the township’s sewage.
“When you want to do a line extension in any area and you want to send sewage to an existing treatment plant, there has to be enough treatment capacity in that treatment plant to handle all that,” she said. “There’s been a debate in this situation whether or not there was capacity and MAWC said (Wednesday) they thought they had capacity on normal flows.”
Griffith said previously that the authority could build a new plant near Wilpen for $4.5 million, but McMillen said the DEP doesn’t want to see new plant construction.
“The DEP nixed putting a plant in Wilpen because they did not want to authorize another discharge into the Loyalhanna Watershed,” she said.
Griffith said the authority expects to receive more information about the MAWC plan in two weeks. From there, officials will compare the costs and 20-year analysis of both plans before making a decision.
Also on Wednesday, authority board member Bill Stablein made a motion on behalf of the board to rename the Ligonier Reservoir the Glen Kalp Reservoir.
Earlier this month, township supervisors voted 3-2 to appoint Dan Resenic to the LTMA board rather than re-appointing Kalp, who served on the board for 24 years, including 23 as chairman.
Kalp, who was also given a plaque and a round of applause from authority members on Wednesday, played a key role in several large-scale authority projects during his tenure.
In other business:
- The authority voted to table adopting its 2020 budget, saying another review was needed. The board could take action on the spending plan at its Feb. 5 meeting;
- Board members were notified that work on the authority’s audit is expected to begin next week;
- Board members agreed to put information about the need for census workers on the LTMA website after an inquiry from an outside organization.
