The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority will move forward outfitting new meters on the rest of the buildings within its scope after approving their purchase Wednesday evening.
The move will be a beginning to the end of a two-year project modernizing the system which sends usage reports automatically instead of requiring an employee to go and read it.
The authority will purchase 862 meters for a total of $233,688 from National Road Utility Supply, Inc. in Natrona Heights.
Bruce Kemerer, LTMA board chairman, said the new meters have worked well at finding errors and problems before they get too costly. He told the board he spoke with a customer who the authority notified of an abnormal use of water within a day of it happening, saving the man potentially thousands in damages and costs.
“He looked into (the high water usage) and was appreciative of the fact that we notified him before he got a $2,000 water bill,” Kemerer said.
The meters send readings four times throughout the day, Anthony Griffith said.
Griffith, who serves as LTMA’s manager, said the meters can see if there is high usage during the day and customers can either be notified or a crew can be sent out to look at the problem. At night, the system doesn’t send any reading but if water is running, the system sends an alert and customers are informed there is a potential issue.
The new meters also discovered an issue with how one customer was being billed. The meters, which can detect the size of the pipe leading to a unit, found an apartment rental was being undercharged and charged per unit. Typically, customers who own a multi-home building are charged by the recorded amount through the main line.
While it led to a disagreement with the owner, who was being charged about $40 more a month, the township said it will work with the customer to make sure he is paying a fair rate going forward.
The board was given an option to purchase either the full amount needed or half of the required amount.
Board member Bill Stablein said the authority should move forward with purchasing the rest of the meters given rising costs and delayed shipping times.
The board also approved a fifth payment to D&M Contracting for $64,969.03 for work on the Trout Avenue water line replacement. The authority will be reimbursed some of that funding through the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG).
D&M Contracting was awarded the $450,000 contract last year and so far, it has received $357,546.69 for the work, which includes LTMA and CDBG funds, according to the engineer report by Jacob Bolby.
The work is “pretty much done” and LTMA will conduct a final walkthrough inspection June 21, Bolby said.
The authority’s solicitor is drafting up a letter for submission to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that will allow them to proceed with initial drilling and testing at the New Waterford well site after receiving approval from the landowner.
Bolby said he met with James Elkus on May 27 to discuss his property and what they are doing at this time.
According to Bolby, the authority is not asking for any easement on the property and is just seeking to test what the well could possibly yield.
The Deeds Road water line replacement project is still moving forward after the authority received approval May 19 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The project will replace 325 feet of 6-inch water line and will cost $125,640. The authority will only pay $28,240 and the rest will be paid through CDBG funding.
The board went into executive session from 4:02 p.m. for 30 minutes to discuss personnel matters. After returning from executive session, the board moved forward and approved making Heather Frayvolt a full-time employee. Frayvolt is currently a part-time secretary for the LTMA. Details about salary and benefits will be made available once they are finalized.
The board also approved paying this month’s bills totaling $241,738.80. LTMA received $288,819.89 in deposits, leaving an ending balance of $1,987,427.04.
The board will meet again 4 p.m. June 15 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
