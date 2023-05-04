The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority is putting its ducks in a row before it meets with lawyers with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on its Act 537 appeal.

Solicitor Dan Hudock told the board Wednesday that the PDEP hoped to meet with officials from the LTMA and Ligonier Township next week. But the LTMA is still negotiating a service agreement with the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC).

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.