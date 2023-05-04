The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority is putting its ducks in a row before it meets with lawyers with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on its Act 537 appeal.
Solicitor Dan Hudock told the board Wednesday that the PDEP hoped to meet with officials from the LTMA and Ligonier Township next week. But the LTMA is still negotiating a service agreement with the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County (MAWC).
Pumping sewage through MAWC’s system was one of three options the LTMA proposed in its application to the state. The municipal authority’s top proposal included building a new sewage treatment plant.
After a 10-minute meeting, the authority board went into an executive session to discuss the MAWC negotiations.
Jake Bolby, the township’s engineer with the EADS Group, reported state testing of the Darlington water tank was completed last week. With the tank already filled, the authority just needs an approved permit before it can turn it on. Previously, municipal authority Manager Anthony Griffith said having the water tank operational before Idlewild & SoakZone opens would be “close.” The amusement park is scheduled to open May 20.
The authority is also waiting on the delivery of a generator for the Ruth Lane pump station, which is expected sometime in June or July.
The LTMA board approved two financial measures before closing out its meeting. Merit Electrical will receive $41,504.74 as its fifth payment for work at Waterford station. The board also approved a payment request from the PENNVEST account in the amount of $890,244.64.
The LTMA will hold its next meeting 4:30 p.m. May 17 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.