The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority approved a condemnation resolution at its Wednesday meeting which will allow the authority to seek control of property needed for utility service.

The resolution, which can only last for one year before being renewed, is a formality right now in case the process is needed for the work along Deeds Road.

