The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority approved a condemnation resolution at its Wednesday meeting which will allow the authority to seek control of property needed for utility service.
The resolution, which can only last for one year before being renewed, is a formality right now in case the process is needed for the work along Deeds Road.
The project will affect six properties and require the authority to get six rights of way, roughly 15 feet from the road, from the property owners, according to solicitor Dan Hudock.
The authority’s engineer, Jake Bolby, said the residents were made aware of the project some months back because they were asked to fill out income surveys.
Bolby and Anthony Griffith, manager of LTMA, were given an Aug. 26 deadline to secure the rights of way. If there are any holdouts or a property owner cannot be located, the authority can condemn the portion of the property needed. That process would not begin until after Labor Day, Hudock said.
The authority has already pulled the property records to ensure they contact the correct owners, according to Hudock, and easement sketches have been completed by Bolby.
The LTMA will need to open the well drilling for public bid after the authority’s solicitor looked into the matter. Bolby had asked Hudock at the last meeting to find out if the authority could enter into a contract as a professional service instead of going through the bidding process.
Bolby said he would confirm a date on when the project will be advertised and notify the board at the next meeting. He hopes it can be out by September with the opening of the bids done by October to keep the project on time.
Griffith suggested the authority purchase remote monitors to be used for the well project and then be repurposed. He told the board Mountain Research would be required to come out twice a week to monitor water flow before and during the drilling.
If the authority were to purchase the remote monitors which are powered by solar panels and the data can be accessed online, the cost of having Mountain Research come out would be significantly lowered – cutting the cost by nearly half – according to Griffith. Those same monitors would then be used at the pump stations for real-time monitoring.
The LTMA approved the second payment to Ligonier Construction for $89,550. Bolby told the board the company is much further along than the payment schedule with 800 feet of water pipe laid along Clark Hollow Road.
The pipe will run to a water tank but so far, the delivery date has been pushed back to the last quarter of the year, according to Bolby.
“We’re at the mercy of Ligonier Construction telling us after they have been told by the supplier,” Bolby said of when the tank would be delivered.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding supply issues, Bolby said the project is going well. Bolby added the company will go to Ligonier Township requesting a two-day closure of the road to complete some work.
Griffith said hydrant transducers that were ordered after the last meeting have shipped and should arrive by next week. After being installed, the authority will monitor issues along the state Route 271 waterline to determine if the issue with constant breaks is air or pressure related.
Griffith told the board at its last meeting crews had dealt with issues throughout July with constant breaks interrupting service. Once the issue is diagnosed, a plan will be put together which could include replacing thousands of feet of waterline.
Over the past few weeks, LTMA crews have fixed leaks along U.S. Route 30 and state Route 259, according to Griffith.
Authority Secretary Haidee Street told the board the employees wanted to thank it for the public recognition of the crew’s hard work over the past few months.
The LTMA went into an executive session to discuss a legal matter.
The board will meet again 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
