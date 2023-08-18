The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority has done its homework on the Waterford well site to try to get more use from it.
During a routine repair last month, the LTMA found the artesian well capable of naturally producing much more water than originally thought.
While the well is permitted to draw 226 gallons of water per minute, records dating back to the 1990s state the well can naturally produce anywhere from 80-700 gallons per minute. The municipal authority was told the well could only produce 200 gallons per minute for years.
Jake Bolby, an engineer with the EADS Group that works with the LTMA, said he’s not sure where that information came from and how it spread.
“I never found anything that connected the dots there,” Bolby said. “But what is written down is 226 gallons per minute. That’s what’s in the permit.”
It’s a wide range that needs testing, said Bolby.
The LTMA is drawing up a plan to present to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for a permit modification, Bolby said. The LTMA will ask to draw water above 226 gallons per minute and record data that will be passed on to DEP. That testing would include emptying the tank and tracking the time it takes to refill it, Bolby said.
The meter on the well is not operating properly, and the authority’s manager, Anthony Griffith, said he believes the well is flowing into the tank much faster than the 170 gallons per minute reading. A new meter has been ordered to get an accurate reading.
The LTMA is still drawing from the tank at its permitted rate, Griffith said. The LTMA’s solicitor, Dan Hudock, said his initial impression of the situation is the LTMA is in compliance, but he will review the regulations to confirm.
A modified permit that grants a higher draw rate could mean substantial savings for the LTMA. Previous bids for the well came in nearly double the authority’s estimates, putting the project on hold.
Before adjourning to an executive session to discuss the Act 537 appeal, the LTMA approved the final payment to Kukurin Contracting for its part of the large water project. Kukurin’s final payment was $14,277.63 for the work on Fort Palmer Road.
The LTMA will hold its next meeting 4:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Building.
Joe Wells can be reached
at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
