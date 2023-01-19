The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority wants to explore its investment opportunities but first members need to hear back from the LTMA’s accountant on what is available.

Authority board member John Beaufort would like to see the LTMA take advantage of high interest rates for short-term certificates of deposit (CDs), he said at Wednesday’s meeting. Beaufort and other board members suggested the authority seek out six-month CDs as it waits on future projects.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

