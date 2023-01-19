The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority wants to explore its investment opportunities but first members need to hear back from the LTMA’s accountant on what is available.
Authority board member John Beaufort would like to see the LTMA take advantage of high interest rates for short-term certificates of deposit (CDs), he said at Wednesday’s meeting. Beaufort and other board members suggested the authority seek out six-month CDs as it waits on future projects.
But first, the board will need to receive a draft of its 2023 budget from Singer Accounting. The financial documents will not only inform the authority on how much it can have tied up in short-term investments but whether it will need to raise rates and by how much.
A possible rate increase has been discussed over the past few months as the authority plans for three large sewer and water projects.
The LTMA and Ligonier Township’s Act 537 plan for a new sewage treatment facility is currently on hold as it appeals the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s denial. When the plan was submitted, the plant was expected to cost between $4 million and $5 million.
LTMA and Ligonier Township Solicitor Dan Hudock told the LTMA board he spoke with PDEP lawyers last week as they “compared notes” about the on-site visit the township hosted in December 2022.
PDEP lawyers asked for additional information and test data, and would like to hold another meeting to see what progress can be made, Hudock said.
The authority has postponed well testing of a possible new site after initial bids came back at around $900,000 – more than double what was expected. The LTMA has submitted grant applications to help cover the cost.
The LTMA also submitted grant applications for a waterline replacement project along state Route 271. The waterline has been patched numerous times by the authority and was a constant problem throughout the first half of the year.
Pressure relief valves have been installed and have curtailed the problem but the authority’s manager, Anthony Griffith, previously said the real test will be in the summer when Idlewild & SoakZone is open. Replacing the Route 271 line is expected to cost at least $1 million.
The authority is in the process of updating its website. The new changes will allow office workers Haidee Street and Heather Frayvolt to update it more freely with information on meetings and service work.
Street described the current website as “ridiculously out of date.” In its current configuration, office staff can only update the alert box, and adding files, like meeting agendas, must be done by the webmaster. No timetable was given on when the website would be updated.
The authority board went into executive session before adjourning regarding potential litigation. The incident involved authority personnel working in the authority’s service area in which the Ligonier Valley Police Department were called for assistance.
No details on when or where the incident took place were provided at the meeting. The Bulletin has reached out to the LVPD for additional details.
Griffith also informed the board it has received a few phone calls from a customer who was alerted to a potential leak by the authority. LTMA workers visited the customer and helped him identify the problem.
The authority was made aware of a possible issue thanks to the new meters it had recently installed, Griffith said. The meters are able to monitor water flow in real time and detect irregular usage.
The board also approved the second pay application to Kukurin Contracting for ongoing water system improvements. The company will be paid $77,617.71, and the work is on schedule, according to EADS Group engineer Jake Bolby.
The LTMA board will next meet 4:30 p.m. Feb. 1.
