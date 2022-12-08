In an effort to keep service rates low for customers, the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority has applied for state grants valued at nearly $2 million.
The grants are part of the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan H2O PA Act which has $205.4 million in funding set aside this year for municipalities or municipal authorities.
The LTMA applied for two large projects which will update existing systems and provide a new water source.
The state Route 271 waterline has been increasingly problematic for authority employees and customers over the past year. LTMA Manager Anthony Griffith has detailed several leaks and time-consuming repairs at past meetings.
Estimates put the cost of the project at $1.8 million and the LTMA would need to match 33% – $611,904 – if it receives the full amount.
The second project, the Waterford well, was recently put out for bid by the LTMA but when the two bids it received in November were more than double the authority’s estimate, it tabled selecting a contractor.
Those bids were formally rejected at Wednesday’s meeting and the authority board approved a grant application of $992,037.72 to complete the well drilling and testing. The authority would also have to match 33% of the grant – $331,012 – if approved.
Drilling the Waterford well would allow the authority to test its capacity to provide enough water to customers in the area. Board member Bill Stablein asked if applying for the grant would lock the authority into completing the project if the grant funding is less than what was requested. Engineer Jacob Bolby said the authority has options.
“The grant can be turned down if you receive it and it’s not the offering you like,” Bolby said.
The grant application was made slightly higher than the highest bid the authority received to account for any surprise cost increases from now until it would receive the grant. Bolby added the authority has enough to cover the matching fund requirement, which is closer to the original estimate the LTMA received for the project.
As of Wednesday, the LTMA had a $2.56 million reserve balance, more than enough to cover the $942,916 in matching funds, if awarded both grants.
Griffith told the board the only other solution to paying for the projects is raising rates, but he believes trying for grant money is the better solution before that is done.
“This will lessen the burden so you have to try,” Griffith said.
On top of two large water projects, the authority also has a pending $5 million sewer plant project that is tied up with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PDEP). Back in June, the PDEP denied three sewage treatment plans put forth by the LTMA and Ligonier Township. Talks between the group’s lawyers have been ongoing with an on-site visit being planned for the near future, according to solicitor Dan Hudock.
LTMA employees were able to fix a couple of issues after a valve was shut off in Waterford and a waterline on Ruth Lane was hit by a contractor.
The authority put in a bypass while work was being done a few days before Thanksgiving which initially went smoothly, Griffith said. But then Waterford had a disruption of service when the contractor turned off the valve.
“It was an honest mistake, but it caused a little bit of a headache,” Griffith said.
The disruption caused some customers to have cloudy water over the holiday.
Griffith also told the board a water leak at the sewer plant was caused by putting too much pressure through the pipe. A 6-inch split was found and repaired.
Two pay estimates and a PENNVEST reimbursement were also approved Wednesday for the following:
- Pay estimate #4 to Ligonier Construction in the amount of $276,858.89;
- Pay estimate #2 to Ferri Construction in the amount of $79,689.59, and
- PENNVEST reimbursement #4 in the amount of $486,166.25.
Before closing out the meeting, Griffith took a moment to thank LTMA Chairman Bruce Kemerer for his service on the board and hiring him.
Kemerer has served on the LTMA board for 10 years and the past two as chairman. After the meeting, Kemerer said he really didn’t want anything written up about him and his plan after the board is a simple one.
“I’m going to enjoy my life,” he said.
The LTMA will have its next meeting 4 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
