Workers with the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority were left scratching their heads after an automatic power transfer switch failed at its station on Longbridge Road.
Anthony Griffith, the LTMA’s manager, said the switch is supposed to go between AC and generator power on its own but had stopped working. When workers went to flip the switch manually, it wouldn’t budge.
An electrical contractor was called out to take a look at the situation but couldn’t get the switch to work.
“They said they’d never ever seen it,” Griffith said.
A new automatic power transfer switch was installed, costing the municipal authority $8,000.
Griffith said he wasn’t sure what caused the failure in the first place but had a theory.
“Power down there is goofy,” he said. “It really surges.”
Griffith told the board he thinks the switch failed to close, and during the transfer to AC power, it arced and welded shut.
Crews also had to fix a leak Friday on Calvary Road. The repair took about two hours and “wasn’t too crazy,” Griffith said.
The LTMA also has nearly 1,000 feet completed on the Clifford Woods Road replacement. Griffith said work is going smoothly.
The municipal authority would like to complete 100 feet a day of the 5,000-foot project. Work is expected to be completed by the end of summer.
The LTMA and Ligonier Township officials are still working with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County as officials try to find a solution to the LTMA’s Act 537 appeal.
The LTMA is still working on an updated agreement with MAWC and is expected to have a meeting in the near future. The MAWC agreement is just one component of the municipal authority’s appeal.
The authority board asked for clarification on its financial report, which it eventually approved at Wednesday’s meeting.
A cover sheet that outlined deposits and expenditures did not add up to what was shown as the final balance. Secretary Haidee Street explained to the board that some deposits – those from the PENNVEST account – don’t show up as normal deposits in Quickbooks, the municipal authority’s accounting software.
Those transactions were shown on one of the attached sheets of the financial report. The board asked that those transactions be shown on the cover page as an addendum so there is no confusion for anyone who may review the minutes and documents in the future.
The board also approved the receipt of funds from PENNVEST in the amount of $170,447.41.
PENNVEST is the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority that provides financial assistance programs for water, sewer and wastewater projects.
Before adjourning for the evening, the municipal authority held an executive session to discuss a possible litigation issue.
