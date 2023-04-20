Crews and contractors for the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority are at the finish line of one set of projects but the warm weather means more work ahead.
During its Wednesday meeting, the board members received updates for ongoing projects.
“(Contractors) are finishing up their remaining items and we’re going to be in the punch list phase of tidying some things up probably within three to four weeks,” said Jake Bolby, the LTMA’s engineer with the EADS Group.
A punch list includes work items that need to be completed or fixed before construction is considered complete.
Authority Manager Anthony Griffith said that all installed booster stations have power and are awaiting Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection approval to begin operation.
The new water tank at the Darlington station has been filled.
The LTMA has been working to get the tank operational before Idlewild & SoakZone opens for operation but that’s not guaranteed.
“It looks close, we might be in or off a week,” Griffith said. “Probably by the end of May we should be fully operational.”
The authority has to wait for chemical testing results and the PDEP’s stamp of approval before the system is turned on. Still, there could be “kinks to work out” in the first few weeks after going operational, but the new tank should mean less problems for the customers in the area, Griffith said.
Crews will also begin restoration work on Deeds Road in the coming weeks, Bolby said. The LTMA has held discussions with the township officials to ensure work projects are being coordinated and no new work is being undone.
The second phase of the Deeds Road project is a candidate for grant money through the Community Development Block Grant program, Bolby said. Those grants should be announced in the coming weeks.
If approved, the LTMA can begin looking at how much it received compared to current estimated costs. The LTMA can consider even purchasing the material for the project in order to cover construction costs, Bolby said.
The authority board approved a $426,353.35 payment to Kukurin Contracting Inc. for work related to the large water project.
Engineers and administrators have been sharing information regarding the authority’s Act 537 plans. The authority’s solicitor, Dan Hudock, told the board he expects to hear from the PDEP’s lawyer in the coming weeks to set up another onsite visit.
The authority’s engineer has been gathering updated construction cost estimates while simultaneously holding discussions on service rates with Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County officials.
The construction of a new sewage treatment plant and contracting with MAWC for sewage treatment were two suggested paths of expanding the authority’s sewer system. The PDEP denied the plan last summer, prompting the appeal.
The authority still has an open position for a full-time laborer and systems operator. Two candidates both took jobs with other companies, Griffith said.
After the meeting, Griffith said the position is great for someone looking to get into the industry. Those interested in working for the LTMA can apply by either calling the office or reaching out to the authority’s email at admin@Ligtwpwater.com.
The LTMA will hold its next meeting 4:30 p.m. May 3 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
