Ligonier Township Municipal Authority solicitor Dan Hudock reported to the board Wednesday that there has been some movement with the Act 537 appeal.

Hudock said he had a “positive call” with a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PDEP) representative last week, with both parties agreeing an on-site visit would be beneficial to both parties.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

