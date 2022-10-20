Ligonier Township Municipal Authority solicitor Dan Hudock reported to the board Wednesday that there has been some movement with the Act 537 appeal.
Hudock said he had a “positive call” with a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PDEP) representative last week, with both parties agreeing an on-site visit would be beneficial to both parties.
Both LTMA and Ligonier Township officials had asked Hudock, who serves as solicitor for both entities, to request the in-person meeting after a conference call left many township officials unsatisfied. Ligonier Township Supervisor and LTMA board member John Beaufort called out the perceived lack of knowledge of area waterways on PDEP’s part at the Oct. 5 meeting.
No date has been set for the meeting but PDEP has requested more information be provided on the area including details about surrounding watersheds.
“I think a visit will be constructive,” Hudock said. “I was encouraged by (last week’s) phone call.”
Hudock said lawyers from both parties will notify the judge overseeing the appeal that progress is being made and request an extension of any upcoming court dates. He added that the courts typically prefer to see both parties come to a solution before further legal action is necessary.
The LTMA received three bids for the upcoming Deeds Road project. Ligonier Construction, Fort Construction Group and D&M Contracting all submitted bids for the project. The LTMA will review the bids to ensure they cover all of the requirements before awarding the contract.
Before Wednesday’s meeting, the LTMA hosted area companies for a pre-bid meeting of the well drilling project. Those bids are to be received and opened before the LTMA’s Nov. 2 meeting, according to Jake Bolby.
Anthony Griffith, water authority manager, asked the LTMA board for guidance on how much debt the authority would be willing to take on as it applies to grants for upcoming water projects.
The most costly project for the authority would be a full main line replacement along state Route 271 which could reach upward of $4 million depending on its scale. The line has been trouble for the LTMA and residents who are serviced by the line with constant interruptions.
Griffith told the board the pressure issue with the Route 271 waterline has been consistent since the last meeting. Pressure relief valves have finally arrived and will be installed within the week. Once installed, the authority will track how much water is being released into a nearby catch basin.
The authority would be able to apply for an H2O PA Act grant which would require a 50% match by the authority. The H2O PA Act grants can range from $500,000 to $20 million.
If the authority were to apply for a $4 million project it would be required to cover $2 million. The authority would be allowed to cover all or some of that with loans.
Taking on more debt would mean an increase in rates for customers but the board asked Griffith to work with its accounting firm and get estimates on what a rate increase would look like before a decision is made. The deadline for the grant is mid-December.
Even if the project were to cost the authority $2 million it wouldn’t necessarily have to borrow the full amount. At the beginning of the month, the LTMA had a little more than $2 million in its coffers. Paying for some of the potential project with funds on hand would save the authority and customers some money.
The board also directed Griffith to develop a project plan for the smaller Small Water and Sewer grant through Westmoreland County. The grant, which can cover projects up to $500,000, only requires a recipient to cover 15% of the project cost.
The LTMA held a brief executive session to discuss a potential settlement agreement with a property owner’s claim from a condemnation action by the authority.
Upon returning, the board agreed to a $1,000 settlement with the property owners of 402 Peoples Road. The authority had taken an easement back in November and the property owners were now requesting compensation, according to Hudock.
The LTMA board approved a pay application to Ferri Contracting for $120,150 for the booster station work. A change order of $4,400.50 to Ferri Contracting was also approved. The change order was necessary to retrofit existing telemetry systems, according to Griffith.
The LTMA will hold its next meeting 4 p.m. Nov. 2.
