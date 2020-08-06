The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) board got good news about a planned water line replacement project in the Waterford area of the township, finding out the project has been selected for Community Development Block Grant funds administered by Westmoreland County.
Water system engineer Jake Bolby, of the EADS Group, told the board the project to replace aging water lines in the area of Trout Avenue was approved for $200,000 in grant funding. Final approval of the grant and formal acceptance by the township supervisors are still pending.
Bolby also told the board he expects agreements to soon be in place that would clear the way for a major component of the authority’s planned water system improvements intended to manage water pressure throughout the LTMA system — reducing pressure in low-lying areas prone to leaks and increasing it at higher elevations.
A new water storage tank in the Darlington area is a necessity regardless of tweaks in other areas of the water system, Bolby said previously. The authority has identified a site for a new tank in the area and LTMA solicitor Dan Hudock said agreements with the property owners for the tank site are expected to be finalized soon.
With Idlewild & SoakZone connected to the LTMA water system in that part of the township, periods of heavy water usage by the park can greatly reduce water pressure for other customers. Previous LTMA manager Josh Kalp had listed a storage tank in the Darlington area as a future capital improvement priority in 2018.
Along with a storage tank near Darlington, work in several other areas of the water system would help manage water pressure, LTMA manager Anthony “Griff” Griffith said.
Connecting two separate water lines to create a “loop” along Robb Road in the Wilpen area could boost water pressure for customers. Meanwhile, adding “pressure pits” in a section of the system not far from the township municipal building where water pressure is higher than desired could reduce pressure and hopefully decrease the frequency of pressure-induced leaks. The pressure would need to be increased again in order to feed water uphill to a water storage tank in the Oakwood Hills area of the township.
The project also proposes a new water line between the Waterford water treatment plant, which is fed by a well, and the LTMA slow sand filtration water treatment plant near the authority’s 17-million-gallon reservoir. The existing water line used to distribute water from the Waterford plant directly to customers could remain in place but would be taken out of service.
Bolby also told the board that the contractor hired to help the authority identify alternative groundwater sources in response to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) comments regarding the size of the spillway at the authority’s existing reservoir has made progress.
The current spillway provides 55% of the DEP required capacity, he told to board previously. He said Wednesday that three potential new well sites have been identified and field work at the sites is planned for later this month.
The LTMA has until next May to submit its plan to the DEP addressing the spillway capacity.
In his update to the board, Griffith said authority workers repaired a water leak and replaced a malfunctioning grinder pump in the sewage system. He told the board the repairs to the grinder pump, which was about seven years old, were completed quickly and estimated the repair cost around $260.
In other business, the board approved a letter of support formalizing the LTMA’s commitment to participate with Ligonier Township in the township’s Act 537 sewage treatment plan. The authority has been heavily involved in helping prepare the plan that would involve a new public sewer expansion serving customers in Oak Grove, Waterford, Wilpen and the area near the Sheetz store along Route 711.
