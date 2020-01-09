Members of the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) are bracing for a meeting with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Jan. 22 in Pittsburgh.
Authority manager Anthony “Griff” Griffith explained during Wednesday’s regular meeting that the DEP wants to talk with LTMA members and township officials about Ligonier Township’s Act 537 plan. He said for about $3.8 million the authority can enlarge its plant at Darlington, install two pump stations and run about three miles of line.
“I’m confident in that number,” Griffith said. “What I’m not confident with is this meeting with the DEP on Jan. 22. We’ll see what they want us to do.”
Griffith said the authority could build a new plant near Wilpen for $4.5 million, but Barb McMillen of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. said the DEP doesn’t want to see new plant construction.
“The only thing that was clear was no new plant,” McMillen said. “They said this watershed can’t handle a third discharge. It has discharges from the Loyalhanna, it has Ligonier Borough and Darlington. They absolutely will not approve a new discharge.”
McMillen said another option could be rerating the borough plant, but LTMA favors adding to Darlington for $3.8 million. They’ll learn more about what the DEP wants later this month.
“We really have to go to DEP open-minded and see what they have to say,” McMillen said. “You have to go in with an open mind.”
Also on Wednesday, Jake Bolby, of The EADS Group, said he met with state representatives regarding submitted grant applications for upcoming water and sewer projects.
“I explained what the intent was,” Bolby said. “Hopefully, we receive favorable consideration. They confirmed that the atmosphere is very competitive right now and there are a lot of applications in.
“It’s competitive, but you can’t get grant money without making an application.”
The authority is seeking grant funding through the H2OPA and PA Small Water & Sewage grant programs. The Small Water & Sewer grant awards between $30,000 and $500,000 and requires a local match of 15% while the H2OPA program is for larger projects — from $500,000 up to $20 million. It requires applicants to provide a 50% match.
The board is seeking $2 million in H2OPA grant funding to replace water lines and meters that are approaching the end of their useful life and submitting an application for funding from the PA Small Water & Sewage grant program for the replacement of pumps at a pump station near the Park Plan area of the township.
The H2OPA grant would allow the authority to replace roughly 1,600 water meters with newer models that would help quickly alert the authority and customers to in-home leaks. With current meters, abnormally high usage isn’t noticed until bills are compiled and distributed to customers. With new meters, the authority and customers would be alerted when the meter has been running continuously for 24 hours straight, signifying a leak at some point after the meter.
Bolby also said a project along Trout Ave. was submitted for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding and it appears as if the application was successful.
“It’s a conditional award at this point,” Bolby said. “They’re confident and they say they believe this project is going to be approved. It met all criteria. They’re expecting within a couple weeks to get an official letter.”
The authority also asked to resubmit its annual 2020 budget. Griffith said the budget is in the negative because of a budgeted figure for a new utility truck.
“I think we have to come up with figures and make it somewhat of a balanced budget and not a negative,” authority member John Beaufort said. “To accept a budget that has a negative in it is not acceptable. We have to go through the numbers and come up with a balanced budget and not a negative. We can’t do that.”
Also at the meeting, the LTMA board voted Bruce Kemerer as chairman and Chris Light as vice chairman. Members voted Beaufort as secretary and Bill Stablein as treasurer.
Authority members also welcomed Daniel Resenic and thanked Glenn Kalp for his service. They thanked Kalp for 24 years of service and planned to purchase a plaque and signed certificate of appreciation. Members also discussed possibly naming a portion of the reservoir after Kalp for his two-decade-plus tenure of service.
The authority also made several reappointments, including EADS (engineer for the water department), Gibson-Thomas (engineer for the sewer department), Dan Hudock (as solicitor), Deluzio & Company (auditor for the authority), Singer Accounting (accountant for the authority), First Commonwealth (original sewer checking accounts), First National Bank (water/sewer operational, payroll and money market accounts) and Commercial National Bank for water CD and remaining accounts.
