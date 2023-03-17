Despite major expense increases last year, the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority expects to bank nearly $1 million for future projects by the end of the year.

LTMA Manager Anthony Griffith presented the board with an updated 2023 budget along with final numbers from 2022. The budget projections for 2023 show the LTMA expects to keep $950,645 for future projects.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

