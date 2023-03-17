Despite major expense increases last year, the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority expects to bank nearly $1 million for future projects by the end of the year.
LTMA Manager Anthony Griffith presented the board with an updated 2023 budget along with final numbers from 2022. The budget projections for 2023 show the LTMA expects to keep $950,645 for future projects.
But last year’s projection of $476,850 in net income fell short by nearly $400,000, despite revenues beating estimates by $530,483.
The budget document provided at Wednesday’s meeting showed most of the gains were wiped out from increased personnel and supply costs.
The authority’s largest expense increase was in supply costs on the water side of its operations. The LTMA provides both sewer and water service.
The LTMA last year spent $632,455.30 on water supplies – 241% more than its budgeted amount. Griffith said a lot of that cost came from over a 1,000 new meters and large water breaks throughout the year.
Increased repairs led to increased payroll costs of $57,450.87 over budget on the water side. Within its sewer operations, the LTMA spent another $27,000 over its payroll budget last year.
The authority, like everywhere else in the nation, saw health insurance costs rise last year by nearly $30,000. In its 2023 budget, the LTMA expects those employee costs to remain just as high.
Griffith said he expects expenses to be “back on track” this year. With the current waterline project wrapping up and plans in place to address aging and failing infrastructure, a less expensive 2023 is possible.
Still, the authority will need to look at possibly raising rates next year to cover debts related to the water project. The LTMA first raised rates to cover a $4 million project but when it is closed out in the fall, the final cost is expected to be around $5.5 million, Griffith said.
Rates could also see another increase if the authority and Ligonier Township wins its appeal with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to build a new sewage treatment plant. The PDEP last summer denied the plan and since then the parties have held meetings, searching for a solution.
The board approved the budget Wednesday with a 4-0 vote. Board President Bill Stablein was absent.
In other business, the board approved the:
- purchase of 5,000 feet of 8-inch pipe at a cost of no more than $25 per foot through COSTARS;
- payment of $468,368.13 to Kukurin Contracting, Inc. for waterline work;
- payment of $661,629.29 to Ferri Contracting Co. for booster tanks;
- payment of $167,637.77 to Ligonier Construction for the Darlington water tank installation, and
- payment of $38,186.45 to Merit Electrical Group for electrical work at the Waterford station.
The LTMA will hold its next meeting 4:30 p.m. April 5.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
