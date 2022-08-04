Ligonier Township Municipal Authority workers have spent 36 hours over the past two months repairing breaks in the waterline on state Route 271 and board members want to find a permanent solution.
Authority Manager Anthony Griffith told board members Wednesday that crews have fixed at least four leaks in the past two months in the line which runs approximately between Sheetz and Tenwil’s Auto Service and Towing.
The issue causing the multiple breaks could either be caused by increased pressure or air in the line, Griffith said, but further investigation is needed.
A temporary fix which would have automatic flushers on the line could cost around $20,000 but fixing the problem for good could reach as high as $1 million, Griffith speculated.
John Beaufort, who sits on the LTMA board and also serves as a Ligonier Township supervisor, said talk of replacing the line goes back at least 15 years but nothing was ever done. Board member Bill Stablein suggested engineers with Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. take a look at the problem and see what can be done while others are busy with the well and sewage projects.
Bruce Smith with Gibson-Thomas said they would look into the problem.
Engineer Jacob Bolby with The EADS Group, a design consulting group that LTMA also works with, said paperwork shows a lot of repairs and that crews have been patching repairs next to older repairs or replacing sections of pipe where necessary.
“Well, please make sure our employees know that we’re thinking about them and the difficulty they’re enduring in this as well as the customers,” Stablein said. “We’re hoping to get some kind of resolution as quickly as we can.”
Before Wednesday’s meeting, the LTMA received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to move forward with pre-drilling for the well project. Drilling costs are expected to be between $300,000 and $350,000.
Bolby deferred to Dan Hudock, LTMA’s solicitor, on whether drilling services could be contracted as a professional service or need to be subject to the bidding process. Hudock told the board he would look into the specifics and advise the board at the next meeting.
Hudock told the board PDEP updated its records with its attorney’s information for the Act 537 appeal. Lawyers for both parties are required to meet within 45 days of the appeal, Hudock said, but there have been no new developments with the authority’s appeal.
The LTMA has finished moving offices in the township municipal building after receiving approval from the township’s supervisors last week. The LTMA office moved into the former code enforcement office.
Visitors to the municipal building for LTMA services will have to buzz in or call the LTMA to let the office know they are there until a separate buzzer button can be activated.
Beaufort and LTMA Chairman Bruce Kemerer asked Griffith to look at what expenses the authority has coming up in the next few months along with a necessary “cushion” for unexpected expenses. Beaufort said he would like to see the authority take advantage of high-yield CDs.
The LTMA has a fund balance of $1.919 million as of Wednesday. Current CD rates vary from 2.5% to 3.3% depending on the term of the product.
The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority will meet again 4 p.m. Aug. 17.
