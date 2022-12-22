Officials with Ligonier Township and the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority finally held an on-site meeting Monday with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PDEP) to discuss an ongoing Act 537 appeal.
Dan Hudock, the solicitor for both the township and the authority, said he could not go into specifics during the LTMA’s public meeting with it being a legal matter but said it went well.
“They didn’t say much (after the meeting) but I thought they were very receptive to hearing our information,” Hudock said.
The township and authority had asked for the meeting after a conference call three months ago left township supervisors Dan Resenic and John Beaufort unsatisfied with PDEP’s knowledge of the area.
The group was able to tour about five different locations around the township showing how geography and personal property lines affected the board’s decision to seek building a new sewage treatment plant.
“(PDEP) were just looking at things from 30,000 feet on paper and this, I think, really helped them,” Hudock said.
Resenic added while visiting an area in Ligonier Borough, he was able to explain just how bad flooding was just four years ago and how Beaufort, in his position as a volunteer firefighter, would routinely assist with pumping water out.
LTMA board member Bill Stablein thanked Hudock and vice chairman Christopher Light for their efforts to secure the meeting and the positive outcomes they have seen so far.
“It’s a huge step for us at least to open communications,” Stablein said. “We’ve had roadblocks, some of them in personality in different situations, and I think we’ve gotten beyond that. That’s a great move for this organization.”
Resenic thanked engineer Jake Bolby with EADS Group for providing his knowledge during the meeting.
“I never knew you knew so much,” Resenic said to Bolby jokingly. “(Bolby) answered all our questions and he knew his stuff.”
Resenic added that presentations from Susan Huba and Josh Penatzer of the Loyalhanna Watershed also helped dispel many of the questions officials had about the area.
“They had the nuts and bolts all there, it was all figured out,” Resenic said. “It was accurate, it was factual and there was no ambiguity in the presentation.”
Hudock told the board he expects to hear from PDED in the near future to follow up on any additional documents and maps they may need.
In other business, the LTMA board approved two payments and two change orders for ongoing projects.
Cooper Contracting received its first payment of $152,944.20 for a waterline replacement that is set to begin Tuesday along Robb Road. The company has purchased and staged the needed materials and before the meeting began, dropped off an excavator at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex, Bolby said.
A $19,200 change order was approved for Ligonier Construction to run an underground electric line to the Darlington pump station. The LTMA was recently allowed to connect a meter to a nearby transformer to provide the building with a 110 volt lined connection.
Previously, West Penn Power had dismissed the hook-up and asked the authority to pay nearly $80,000 to install two or three poles to run the power lines.
One change order for two items was approved for Ferri Construction. The company was paid $9,298.73 for relocating power lines running to the Waterford station which were not known to be in the area by either the LTMA or West Penn Power.
Ferri Construction also received $1,867.60 for excavation work done to repair a leaking line. The waterline break on Ruth Lane last month happened when workers with Ferri Construction hit the waterline. Employees with LTMA were able to repair the line, which continued to break as repairs were initially happening but needed to utilize Ferri Construction’s excavating equipment to chase the continued leaks.
Stablein had some concerns with paying the company for an issue they caused, he said. But authority manager Anthony Griffith said the money was a fair compromise for their equipment usage. The company had also asked for more money initially but Griffith said negotiations brought the cost to an acceptable amount.
“We can argue back and forth with them … but the $1,800 is very well spent for the machine and the guy to operate it,” Griffith said.
The LTMA board also approved the purchase of a new furnace for the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex building after one recently broke. The LTMA rents its office in the building from the township and the cost of the furnace – $3,145 – will be subtracted from its rent.
