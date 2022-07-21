Workers with the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority have had a “rough” three weeks after chasing multiple leaks in the area, manager Anthony Griffith told the Ligonier Township Municipal Authority Wednesday.
It started when LTMA employees were fixing a leak at the Darlington tank and installing a new valve. But after it was installed, customers in the township began losing water pressure.
It took workers some time before finding that Idlewild was pulling so much water the tank couldn’t fill to the proper level and bring pressure back to the system. After asking Idlewild to reduce its water pull, giving the tank the necessary time to recover, the issue was resolved.
Griffith said the people he works with have decades of experience and understand the system, its problems and its quirks but, that day something wasn’t adding up.
The stress to the system during that time caused leaks to spring up in the system, Griffith said.
Over the weeks, service and a customer’s water lines along Peoples Road, Forbes Drive and Tall Timber Drive suffered leaks that were repaired. All issues stemming from trying to get the pressure under control, according to Griffith.
“It started with finding those little cracks which we always know happens,” Griffith said.
With the fixes, everyone has had their water service restored, according to Griffith.
“Good for you, thank you,” Bill Stablein told Griffith.
The LTMA and Ligonier Township will move forward with an appeal of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s denial of its sewage update plans.
The department denied the Act 537 plans because Fairfield Township never formally approved the plan, possible environmental risks and the project’s cost, it said in a June 23 letter.
Ligonier Township held a special meeting just before the LTMA’s meeting, voting 3-0 to submit the appeal. Supervisors Stephanie Verna and Erik Ross were not present.
Dan Hudock, the township’s and LTMA’s solicitor, said the appeal document was still being completed but would be submitted Friday, the day before its deadline.
Michael Strelic, the township’s manager, thanked the supervisors for their support before the meeting adjourned.
The authority received a letter from James Elkus granting it authority to conduct well testing on its property. Engineer Jacob Bolby said the project has been moving forward since receiving the letter on July 1.
The state DEP approved the pre-drilling plan and Mountain Research will be sending its response this week. The next step is monitoring stress and wells in the area, Bolby said.
The board approved closing out the Trout Avenue contract after necessary restorations were completed. The LTMA has $10,089.55 for the release of retention of the contractor.
After the regular meeting, the board went into executive session to discuss a customer’s restoration issue.
The LTMA will meet again at 4 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
