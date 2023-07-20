Ligonier Township Sign

The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority made a final payment to one of its contractors Wednesday as others continue wrapping up work on the large water project.

The municipal authority unanimously approved final payment to Ligonier Construction in the amount of $121,655.39. Ligonier Construction recently installed the tank at the Darlington station, its last work item.

Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

