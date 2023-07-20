The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority made a final payment to one of its contractors Wednesday as others continue wrapping up work on the large water project.
The municipal authority unanimously approved final payment to Ligonier Construction in the amount of $121,655.39. Ligonier Construction recently installed the tank at the Darlington station, its last work item.
Both authority manager Anthony Griffith and EADS Group engineer Jacob Bolby said they were satisfied with the work and recommended the final payment. The tank has a one-year warranty should there be any issues with it, Bolby said.
Milling and overlay work on Fort Palmer Road in Fairfield Township has also been completed. The road restoration was done after new waterlines were installed. Fairfield Township supervisors had requested to observe the work as it was being done and to receive the road millings.
The Fairfield Township supervisors were pleased with the work, according to Bolby.
As the municipal authority waits for more close-out documentation from its contractors, it now has a delivery date for the Ruth Lane generator. The generator is expected to be delivered Aug. 17, and is the last large piece of equipment the LTMA is waiting on.
The waterline work along Clifford Woods Road has about 1,300 feet complete. The 5,000-foot project was slowed down a couple of days last week after workers ran into some rock.
“Once we got worked through that, now we got to the top of the hill, it’s going pretty quick,” Griffith said.
The LTMA will start planning its third phase of the Deeds Road project as it prepares for Community Development Block Grant applications to open up in the near future.
Bolby said he was made aware by the township of its plans to get applications ready. Ligonier Township applies for the CDBG grants, and the LTMA executes the work and contracts.
The LTMA recently received $147,000 for the second phase of the project, which will bring the project to around 1,200 feet of new waterline. So far, the LTMA has received around $253,000 in grant funding for Deeds Road, according to Bolby.
LTMA crews had two water leaks repaired since the authority board’s last meeting.
A 45-degree connector split and needed to be replaced near Concordia at Bethlen, formally Bethlen Communities.
Crews also fixed a leak along state Route 271 after the pipe broke right before a high-pressure blowoff. Griffith told the board the break was from saturated ground shifting and not high pressure.
“That wasn’t due to high pressure, that’s just being a 75-year-old pipe,” he said.
The waterline was a constant source of trouble for the LTMA last year until the pressure relief valves were installed.
The LTMA has sought out grants to help replace the work, which was estimated to cost more than $1 million.
The LTMA will hold its next meeting 4:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Ligonier Township Municipal Complex.
Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.