The Ligonier Township Municipal Authority (LTMA) board is still reviewing a 2020 budget for the authority, but took action on Wednesday to finalize a list of meeting dates and times for 2020 that includes changes from the board’s schedule from previous years.
Recently, the board has held meetings the first and last Wednesdays of each month, leaving the board with meetings in back-to-back weeks. For 2020, the board will hold its meetings on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, starting with Jan. 8 because of the New Year’s Day holiday. A full list of meeting dates and times will be advertised and posted on the LTMA website, www.ligtwpwater.com, secretary Haidee Street said.
In another change for 2020, both monthly board meetings will begin at 4 p.m. The board had previously held its first meeting of each month starting at 7 p.m. with a 4 p.m. start time for the second monthly meeting.
The board heard from water system engineer Jake Bolby of The EADS Group and Barb McMillen of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc., which serves as the authority’s engineering firm for its sewage system, that the engineering firms had submitted applications on behalf of the authority seeking grant funding through the H2O PA and PA Small Water & Sewage grant programs.
The Small Water & Sewer grant awards between $30,000 and $500,000 and requires a local match of 15% while the H2O PA program is for larger projects — from $500,000 up to $20 million. It requires applicants to provide a 50% match.
The board earlier this month approved seeking $2 million in H2O PA grant funding to replace water lines and meters that are approaching the end of their useful life, and submitting an application for funding form the PA Small Water & Sewage grant program for the replacement of pumps at a pump station near the Park Plan area of the township.
LTMA Manager Anthony “Griff” Griffith said previously the H2O PA grant would allow the authority to replace roughly 1,600 water meters with newer models that would help quickly alert the authority and customers to in-home leaks.
With current meters, abnormally high usage isn’t noticed until bills are compiled and distributed to customers. With new meters, the authority and customers would be alerted when the meter has been running continuously for 24 hours straight, signifying a leak at some point after the meter.
The H2O PA grant would also fund replacement of water lines in areas prone to problems with high water pressure, Griffith said.
LTMA’s PennVEST loan for the proposed water system improvement project would count as the authority’s eligible match for the H2O PA program, Bolby said. If awarded the H2O PA grant, the authority could expand the scope of the planned water system improvements to include new water meters and water line replacements outlined in the grant application documentation.
In other business, the board approved a resolution authorizing any of the LTMA board members except William Stablein to sign title transfer paperwork for the sale of the authority’s out-of-service 1989 Ford dump truck for $1,479.64 to Stablein after Stablein submitted the highest of five bids for the purchase of the vehicle.
Street also reminded customers billed quarterly that the authority’s water rate changes that were approved in September will appear on quarterly customers’ bills for the first time in January.
The lowest base rate under the approved rate change is $20.50 per month, which includes the customer’s first 1,000 gallons of water usage each month. Under previous water rates, customers paid a base rate of $6 and $8.40 for each 1,000 gallons of water used. A residential customer using exactly 1,000 gallons in a month would have paid $14.40 under previous rates and will pay $20.50 under the new rates. After the first 1,000 gallons under the new rates, customers will be charged $9 per 1,000 gallons.
Regardless of the timing of customers’ bills, the base rate of $20.50 per month will include 1,000 gallons of usage for that month, meaning customers getting quarterly bills will have a base rate of $61.50 for the three-month period covered by each bill, with 3,000 gallons of usage for that quarter included in the base rate.
While base rates for all customers are the same, and calculated based on the customer’s meter size, commercial customers will be charged a different tiered rate for usage.
Commercial customers using up to 100,000 gallons in a billing cycle will pay $12 per 1,000 gallons. Those using between 100,001 and 200,000 gallons will pay $13 per 1,000 gallons, and those using more will pay $14.50 per 1,000 gallons.
The new water rates went into effect Oct. 1.
Lindsey Greenleaf of Singer Accounting estimated prior to the board’s vote on the rate change that the new rates would generate $267,300 in additional revenue, or enough to cover the authority’s debt service payments on the proposed water system improvements at least initially. Rising operating costs in future years may require the authority to revisit its water rates.
